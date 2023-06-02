House mosquitoes transmit diseases | Magazine

Mosquitoes appeared earlier, and their numbers will increase significantly by the end of June.

The mosquito season started earlier than we are used to over the years. First, female house mosquitoes appeared, which were surnamed, and then forest mosquitoes. How much rain is good for them and are there mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus? Why are they afraid of the Asian mosquito in Europe and is it true that they are mosquitoes are the most dangerous creatures in the world, because they kill a million people a year through the diseases they transmit, Professor Željko Tomanović from the Faculty of Biology explained to RTS.

“It is true that mosquitoes appeared earlier this year. The number of mosquitoes depends on the water level of large rivers, especially the Danube, as well as the temperature. This year it was a colder spring, which is not conducive to the development of house mosquitoes. They are now appearing in greater numbers and their number will increase until the end of June. They feed indoors and disturb us while we sleep,” said the professor, corresponding member of the Serbian Academy of Sciences and Arts, adding:

“We can also expect an increase in the number of river mosquitoes. However, river mosquitoes do not transmit infectious diseases, they just disturb us. House mosquitoes are the most important vectors of West Nile virus. This virus has a very complex development cycle in which animals and birds participate. Now it is still early, the virus can be determined during June. From experience, the first cases are usually detected in July,” explained Željko Tomanović.

He points out that about 80 percent of people do not notice the symptoms of West Nile fever, as well as yes one percent of the population may develop a serious health problem. Data show that there are about a dozen deaths annually. In Europe, special concern is caused by species that come to us due to intensive traffic, trade and climate change. These are Asian or tiger mosquitoes that were first found here ten years ago. The problem is that they transmit various diseases that are similar to the West Nile virus, and can cause a massive epidemic.

“The most difficult fight is against house and Asian mosquitoes, because they only need a very small space and water for the female to lay her eggs. The best protection is a net, as well as containers with water, which are sources of mosquito hotspots that should be controlled in an environmentally friendly way. Insects are attracted to strong smells“, pointed out Professor Željko Tomanović from the Faculty of Biology.

