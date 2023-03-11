8
- Xinhua News Agency: According to the Constitution, President Xi Jinping nominated Li Qiang as the candidate for Premier of the State Council. The first session of the 14th National People’s Congress held a plenary meeting on the morning of the 11th, and read out Xi Jinping’s nomination letter. -News Center Northern Network
- Li Qiang was criticized as Prime Minister with 3 votes against and 8 abstentions due to the closure of the city The Epoch Times
- Li Qiang was “Elected” Premier of the Communist Party of China Rarely 3 Votes Against 8 Abstentions NTDTV
- [Video]2,936 votes in the National People’s Congress of China approved Li Qiang as Prime Minister, 3 votes against and 8 abstentions Lianhe Zaobao
- Li Qiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, was elected as the new Premier of the State Council 8world News, Lifestyle and Entertainment
- View full coverage on Google News