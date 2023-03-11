Home News Xinhua News Agency: According to the Constitution, President Xi Jinping nominated Li Qiang as the candidate for Premier of the State Council. The first session of the 14th National People’s Congress held a plenary meeting on the morning of the 11th, and read out Xi Jinping’s nomination letter. -News Center- North Net
Xinhua News Agency: According to the Constitution, President Xi Jinping nominated Li Qiang as the candidate for Premier of the State Council. The first session of the 14th National People's Congress held a plenary meeting on the morning of the 11th, and read out Xi Jinping's nomination letter.

  1. Xinhua News Agency: According to the Constitution, President Xi Jinping nominated Li Qiang as the candidate for Premier of the State Council. The first session of the 14th National People’s Congress held a plenary meeting on the morning of the 11th, and read out Xi Jinping’s nomination letter. -News Center Northern Network
  2. Li Qiang was criticized as Prime Minister with 3 votes against and 8 abstentions due to the closure of the city The Epoch Times
  3. Li Qiang was “Elected” Premier of the Communist Party of China Rarely 3 Votes Against 8 Abstentions NTDTV
  4. [Video]2,936 votes in the National People’s Congress of China approved Li Qiang as Prime Minister, 3 votes against and 8 abstentions Lianhe Zaobao
  5. Li Qiang, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, was elected as the new Premier of the State Council 8world News, Lifestyle and Entertainment
