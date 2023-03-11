Do you want to buy a car? The price war is getting more and more fierce. The North and South Volkswagen entered the game on the same day: Cadillac has the most ruthless direct discount of 130,000+

There are certain reasons for the continued price reduction of fuel vehicles due to China VI B, but the price war has already started, and more and more manufacturers are participating, so this is a good thing for users.

With a subsidy of 90,000 yuan and a price of less than 130,000 yuan after discounts, Dongfeng Citroen C6 kicked off this wave of price cuts, and more than 30 auto brands have joined the army of discounts.

Yesterday, a FAW Toyota 4S store in Shenzhen announced that buying a bZ4X can give a Vios, “You can choose between ‘free Vios’ and ‘directly reduce 60,000 yuan’, and you can also enjoy it if you have a non-local account. It has attracted the attention of many netizens.

However, judging from the actual situation, only two of them have ended.However, Cadillac, which claims to be a luxury car brand, has cut prices the most.

According to the Financial Times,Cadillac’s discount has also reached 130,000 yuan. A salesperson at a Cadillac 4S store said, “CT6 is equipped with a discount of 130,000 yuan, and there is still room for (discount) at the store.”

In addition, BMW’s attitude towards price cuts is also very interesting. The market guide price has not changed. “Dealers have their own pricing freedom, but they need to check with the dealer for details.”

Although the discount rate has not reached the level of more than 100,000 yuan to pick up the car, it is an indisputable fact that BMW 4S stores have greatly reduced the price of the i3. A number of BMW 4S stores said that the reduction of BMW’s pure electric model BMW i3 was as high as 100,000 yuan.

Some experts said that with the beginning of the price war, more and more brands will step up their efforts, because in this stock market, if you don’t get a discount, no one will buy it. Whether it is Volkswagen, BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, etc. If you want to join, you have already been involved, and new energy vehicles are even more unambiguous, so this year is destined to be a good time to buy a car.

It is said that in May this year, the discount will be even greater. You can look forward to it. The warm-up match has just begun….