Another doctor attacked in the Neapolitan – Campania region

Another doctor attacked in the Neapolitan – Campania region

Patient demanded a certificate of cure

(ANSA) – NAPLES, MARCH 10 – A well-known general practitioner from Giugliano was attacked in front of his office by a patient’s relative. This is what the association “No one touches Hippocrates” denounces on the social page. It all began when a patient showed up at the doctor’s office, accompanied by a family member, who would have asked for a certificate of recovery. A certificate that the general practitioner could not have drawn up because the patient had been discharged from the emergency room of a Neapolitan hospital.

Upon refusal, the professional was attacked but the person responsible is still being identified. The doctor was rescued by the other patients present in the studio who alerted 118 and the police. (HANDLE).

