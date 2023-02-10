Jintai District held the 2022 Party Organization Secretary of the District Organs Grasping Grassroots Party Building Debriefing Review and “Four Excellent” Model Organ Construction Work Promotion Meeting



Release time: 2023-02-10

Recently, Jintai District held the 2022 Party Organization Secretary of the District-directed Organs Grasping Grass-roots Party Building Debriefing Review and “Four Excellent” Model Organ Construction Work Promotion Meeting. Zhang Wei, Member of the Standing Committee of the District Committee and Director of the Organization Department, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that 2023 is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is also a critical year for Jintai to accelerate its transformation and breakthrough and build the city’s best district. It is necessary to further promote the construction of the “four excellent” model institutions, ensure the high-quality development of Jintai with high-quality party building services, and make new contributions in the new journey of Chinese-style modernization and the writing of a new chapter in Jintai’s high-quality development.

The meeting requested that we should conscientiously fulfill our main responsibilities and main business, deepen political construction, and temper the “political quality” team. It is necessary to thoroughly study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions and instructions, as a long-term task for the construction of institutions, and further promote the construction of “four excellent” model institutions, and do “two establishments” “The loyal defender of “two safeguards”. We must always stand firmly on the people’s stand, fulfill our original mission, and demonstrate the true nature of “serving the people with excellence”. Fully implement the “double registration” working mechanism, extensively carry out activities such as “what the people call, what I do”, and the “4,000” action to serve the people, adhere to the convenience of the people and benefit the people, and sharpen the sincerity of being close to the people. We must take the initiative to integrate into the overall development situation, be determined to work hard, and improve the ability of “responsibility as excellence”. We must consciously put the work of the Party in the overall situation of high-quality development in the region, and put it in the implementation of the “1239” action to think, study, plan, and implement, so that the party building work can be distinctive, effective, and vital. We must resolutely shoulder the responsibility of governing the party, strengthen integrity and eliminate discipline, and strive to be an example of “integrity, self-discipline and excellence”. It is necessary to further promote the construction of clean and honest institutions, strictly implement the “one post with two responsibilities”, continue to deepen the rectification of the “four winds”, and promote the normalization and long-term effect of work style construction.

At the meeting, the secretary of the party organization of five units, including the Propaganda Department of the District Party Committee, the Party School of the District Party Committee, and the District Education and Sports Bureau, made a presentation and accepted on-site comments and evaluations. The party organization secretaries of other district-directed organs gave written reports on their work.