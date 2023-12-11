Xinhui District held a district-wide publicity, ideological and cultural and network security and information work conference to strive to create a new situation in modernization construction_Xinhui Information_Jiangmen Municipal People’s Government Portal

Xinhui District Holds Conference on Ideological and Cultural Work and Network Security

By Feng Yaojun, Jiangmen Daily News

On December 8, Xinhui District convened a district-wide conference to address issues related to publicity, ideological, cultural, and network security and informatization. The meeting aimed to delve into the implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. This was to foster a better understanding and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Culture and General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important thoughts on cyber power.

Lin Xibo, Secretary of the Xinhui District Committee, was in attendance and delivered a speech at the meeting, which was presided over by Liu Bing, Deputy Secretary of the District Committee and District Mayor. Also present were Zheng Zucai, Secretary and Director of the Party Leadership Group of the Standing Committee of the District People’s Congress, and Zhang Hua, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Chairman of the District CPPCC.

The conference conveyed General Secretary Xi’s important directives on publicity of ideological and cultural work, as well as the spirit of relevant national, provincial, and city-wide meetings. The meeting underscored the significance of Xi Jinping’s cultural thoughts as a theoretical foundation for party leadership cultural construction in the new era. The participants recognized the need to optimize the development environment and enhance the activation and utilization of cultural resources in Xinhui District.

The meeting also emphasized the importance of understanding and implementing Xi Jinping’s cultural thoughts in alignment with the new situation and tasks at hand. It called for a stronger focus on promoting Xi Jinping’s cultural thoughts to take root in the region.

Key takeaways from the conference included the need to strengthen the party’s overall leadership and provide a strong guarantee for the new society’s ideological and cultural propaganda and the high-quality development of the Internet and Information Industry.

The conference required all departments at all levels in the region to combine the study and implementation of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics for a new era, to further enhance the ideological consciousness, political consciousness, and action consciousness of promoting ideological culture and Internet information work.

Overall, the meeting aimed to set the stage for Xinhui District to create a new situation in the modernization construction of the association, focusing on high-quality development, innovation in the construction of spiritual civilization, and better serving and supporting high-quality economic and social development.

