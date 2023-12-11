Thoroughbred, wow effect: from Maranello to Sankt Moritz, this is how Ferrari challenges the snow

SANKT MORITZ – At Badrutt’s Palace in Sankt Moritz, a sumptuous refuge for royal families and powerful dynasties which for over a hundred years has welcomed the rarest cars in the world with great fanfare, exclusivity is at home but according to the enthusiastic reactions of staff and customers, the sight of the Ferrari Purosangue is evidently something even rarer than the many collector’s models that usually ply the most elite destination in the Upper Engadine.

