Xiuzhou District focuses on key groups to strengthen publicity and education on the theme of the Constitution



In order to vigorously strengthen the study and publicity of the Constitution, carry forward the spirit of the Constitution, and safeguard the authority of the Constitution, during the second “Constitution and Zhejiang” theme publicity month in Zhejiang Province, Xiuzhou District focused on key groups and organized various and colorful “Constitution” themed educational activities.

One is that the “Constitution” is taking an oath to safeguard the authority and dignity of the Constitution.The 37 member units of the law-enhancing and law-abiding coordination group in the region organized the theme activity of “studying, publicizing and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to promote the full implementation of the Constitution”, and conducted legal knowledge examinations for 36 leading cadres who were not appointed or elected by the National People’s Congress in the region. More than 1,000 state staff from towns, streets, government agencies and departments in the region carried out the “Constitution Propaganda Day” constitutional oath activity. The Constitution and Xi Jinping’s thoughts on the rule of law were listed as compulsory courses for the training of important main classes of the Party School, and the “Constitutional Thinking Cultivation” course training was carried out for more than 40 department-level leading cadres of the political and legal system and 74 new civil servants in the region.

The second is to grow up with “children” and strengthen the publicity and education of the Constitution.To strengthen publicity activities on the theme of the Constitution for primary and secondary school students, the District Education and Sports Bureau and the District Legal Popularization Office jointly organized the 2022 Xiuzhou District Primary and Secondary School Students “Learning the Constitution and Speaking the Constitution” Speech Contest, producing 16 excellent speech works such as “The Constitution in Songs”; The primary and secondary schools and kindergartens in the district are equipped with vice-principals of the rule of law, and carried out 5 lectures on constitutional themes such as “Sister Yanzi’s rule of law class”, and brought more than 500 teachers and students a lecture on the constitution of “the best youth ‘constitution’ for you”. At the same time, in various forms such as morning reading of the Constitution, keynote speeches, paper-cutting of law popularization, and hand-copied blackboard newspapers, an upsurge of constitutional study and publicity was set off in primary and secondary schools in the region.

The third is to give you the gift of the “Constitution” to strengthen the study of constitutional knowledge.Carry out smart law popularization with digital thinking, and launch the “Common Law” application in Shengfeng Village, Youchegang Town, the first batch of citizens’ rule of law literacy observation points in the province, forming a Constitution and Civil Code test question bank with more than 3,000 questions, and organizing cadres and the masses to carry out ” “Constitution” is courteous — National Constitution Day Knowledge Contest. Accurate push and self-assessment of constitutional knowledge were carried out. A total of more than 1,000 cadres and masses participated in the competition, promoting the transformation of constitution publicity in the digital age from traditional methods to digital ones.