Yan and Guajira are the finalists of The Box Challenge 2023

After several weeks of competitions, in which the participants of the The Box Challenge 2023 they fought for the grand prize, the four finalists of the program are already here, so that the new winners of the contest program of the Caracol channel are known, and that it is a few days from its end.

The program already met after two vibrant competitions the two contestants who achieved the grand final, for the prize of the competition of Snail Television. This is Yan and Guajira in the finals of the competition, after a very physically demanding test for the semifinalists.

It may interest you: Rec in the streets: A day honoring the heroes of the homeland

This test ended up being a combination of good arm strength, as well as aiming, in order to be the first in the competition, which took place this Friday, and which left the two contestants of the The Box Challenge in the dispute for the prize of this contest.

What has been The Box Challenge 2023

Since the night of March 22, viewers have been faithful witnesses of each test that superhumans face, which are increasingly demanding. However, only the most skilled will be the ones to succeed in this season of the Challenge the Box.

On this occasion, the viewers will be the ones who will choose their favorite superhuman and decide who had the best performance in all the tests during the competition directed by the famous presenter Andrea Serna.

On July 25, the The Box Challenge will say goodbye to the Colombian audience, giving victory to the bravest superhuman of the season.