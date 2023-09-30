Yan Geling’s Banned Book and the Elegy to China’s Intellectual Awakening in the 1980s

Chinese-American Writer Yan Geling Breaks Silence with Banned Novel “Milati”

In a stunning turn of events, Chinese-American writer and film screenwriter Yan Geling has released her first banned book, “Milady,” which explores the themes of awakening and disillusionment in China‘s intellectuals during the 1980s. Yan Geling, who has worked with renowned directors such as Zhang Yimou, Feng Xiaogang, and Ang Lee, has faced criticism and censorship from the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for her bold critiques of the government and her support for women’s rights.

Yan Geling’s novel, “Milati,” which has been exempt from CCP censorship, offers a unique perspective on China‘s history, drawing from personal experiences and the events of the 1980s. The book tells the story of the Cultural Revolution, armed struggle, educated youth returning from the mountains and countryside, and the crackdown leading up to the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989. Through the protagonist, Milady, Yan Geling intertwines stories of love, freedom, and the struggles of intellectuals in this tumultuous era.

In an exclusive interview with Voice of America’s “In-depth Perspective,” Yan Geling expressed her hope to use literature and art to write history for the Chinese nation. She argues that forgetting historical events such as the Cultural Revolution and the June Fourth Incident would hinder the growth and reflection of the Chinese nation. Yan Geling stated, “A history textbook may be too stiff and direct in its approach, but a novel, as a literary work, can use its vividness to prompt people to reflect and think.”

Yan Geling also touched on the absurdity she feels permeates Chinese society today, particularly in the face of recent events such as the disappearance of prominent figures without explanation. Reflecting on the suffering and surreal experiences brought on by the pandemic, Yan Geling emphasized the importance of self-mockery and self-reflection as signs of a confident and strong nation. She referred to the popular song “Rakshasa Haishi” by Daolang, which uses satirical lyrics to highlight the reversal of beauty and ugliness in Chinese society, as resonating with the same sentiment expressed in her novel.

“Milati” serves as an elegy to the 1980s, showcasing Yan Geling’s talent for capturing the essence of a historical period through fiction. With her groundbreaking work, she challenges the censorship mechanisms of the CCP and asserts her commitment to preserving the memory and reflection of China‘s past. As Yan Geling continues to use her writing to confront the absurdities of the present and reflect on the nation’s experiences, she paves the way for a deeper understanding of contemporary China.

