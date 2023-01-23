Until February 5, the public can vote for their favorite artists on the premiolonuestro.com website.

The Colombian singer-songwriters Sebastián Yatra and Camilo, the Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny, the American singer Becky G and the regional Mexican music band Grupo Firme head the list of nominees for the Lo Nuestro Award, which will be held on February 23 in Miami (USA). USA) at a gala that will be broadcast live on Univision.

The organization announced this Monday the complete list of nominees for the 39 categories of its 35th edition, headed with 10 recognitions by the Colombian Yatra, author of hits such as “Robarte un beso”, “Treacherous”, “Ideal Girl”, ” TBT», «Runaway», «She no longer has a boyfriend» and «Red heels».

With nine nominations he is followed by urban singer Bad Bunny, the most listened to artist in the world on Spotify for the third consecutive year; the Colombian Camilo, five times winner of the Latin Grammy, and the Californian singer and actress Becky G, of Mexican parents.

Also with nine nominations is the Mexican band Grupo Firme, which in 2022 dared to cover in Spanish the world hit of British star Harry Styles “Watermelon Sugar”, to which it gives the Mexican flavor in the song “Sabes a Tequila”. , which premiered on Friday.

The group originally from the border city Tijuana has a 13-year career with the interpretation of songs by other regional music bands and popular Mexican songs, but has given a new turn to its career with this version.

Colombian Maluma and Puerto Ricans Ozuna and Daddy Yankee are next with eight nominations.

The gala will be hosted by the actress, beauty queen and presenter Alejandra Espinoza, who will be accompanied by Yatra, and the Mexican Paulina Rubio in Univision’s ‘late-night’ (midnight program) titled “At night but without sleep” .

That year’s nominations include 192 artists who “span all genres of Latin music within 39 categories,” including “Tour of the Year,” which returns “by popular demand,” the Univision statement said.

Under the motto “The world is our thing”, the 35th edition of the Lo Nuestro Award ceremony will be broadcast live on Univisión on February 23 at 7:00 p.m. local time (00:00 GMT on February 24) from the Miami- Dade Arena and simultaneously on Galavisión in the United States and Channel 5 in Mexico.

