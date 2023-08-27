Yellow Rainstorm Warning Issued for Southeastern China Due to Heavy Rainfall Forecast

Severe Rainfall and Storms Expected in Southeast China

China News Service, August 27 – The Central Meteorological Observatory has issued a warning for heavy rainfall and severe storms in the southeast regions of Jiangsu, Anhui, Henan, and other areas. The forecast predicts heavy rain, thunderstorms, strong winds, and even hail from 08:00 on August 27 to 08:00 on August 28.

Yesterday, heavy rainfall caused significant flooding in Sichuan, Chongqing, Hubei, Hunan, Henan, and other provinces. In the 24-hour period from 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, heavy rains were reported in northeastern Sichuan, northern Chongqing, central Guizhou, northwestern Hunan, central and western Hubei, most of Henan, western Shandong, southern Hebei, southern Shanxi, and southern Shaanxi. Some areas experienced heavy rainfalls of 100-180 mm, reaching up to 200-256 mm in certain locations. Additionally, scattered heavy rains occurred in western and southern Anhui, Zhejiang, Fujian, and southern Guangdong, with rainfall amounts ranging from 100-172 mm to as high as 200-211 mm.

The Central Meteorological Observatory predicts more heavy rainfall in the southeast of Jiangsu, Anhui, Henan, and other regions over the next 24 hours. Areas such as eastern Henan, central and southern Shandong, central and eastern Hubei, central and northern Jiangsu and Anhui, Hunan, northwestern Jiangxi, central and northern Guangxi, central and southern Yunnan, and southeastern Tibet are expected to receive heavy to heavy rains. Some parts may experience short-term heavy rainfall with hourly rates of 30-50 mm, and local convective weather including thunderstorms, strong winds, or hail. The yellow rainstorm warning remains in effect since its issuance at 06:00 on August 27.

Furthermore, moderate to heavy rains, accompanied by strong convective weather, are also expected in parts of northeastern China, the eastern part of the Shandong Peninsula, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and southern China from August 28 to August 29.

The Central Meteorological Observatory provided a specific forecast for the next three days. From 08:00 on August 27 to 08:00 on August 28, the aforementioned regions will experience heavy rains. Specifically, parts of southern Shandong, southeastern Henan, northern Anhui, and northern Jiangsu are expected to receive heavy rains of 100-200 mm. Moreover, areas such as eastern Inner Mongolia, Liaoning, northeastern Hebei, Shandong, central and eastern Henan, central and northern Jiangsu and Anhui will experience winds of 4-6.

From 08:00 on August 28 to 08:00 on August 29, moderate to heavy rains are predicted in eastern Jilin, eastern Liaoning, Shandong Peninsula, Jiangsu, eastern Anhui, Shanghai, Zhejiang, eastern Jiangxi, central and southern Guangdong, southeastern Guangxi, southwestern Yunnan, and southeastern Tibet. Some areas may receive heavy rains or heavy downpours of 100-120 mm.

Lastly, from 08:00 on August 29 to 08:00 on August 30, moderate to heavy rains are expected in regions such as eastern Jilin, southeastern Heilongjiang, southeastern Jiangsu, Shanghai, Hainan Island, and Taiwan Island. Heavy rains are forecasted in some areas, with amounts ranging from 50-80 mm.

Residents in the affected regions are advised to take necessary precautions and stay updated on the latest weather alerts.

