you look for convenience but you spend more – Cover news

Despite the exit from the pandemic crisis, due to the heavy inflation dynamics, which impose on consumers a reduced purchasing power caused by the general increase in prices, the recovery slows down.

In fact, thanks to inflation, spending is increasing for most sectors of the Non-Food sector, which in 2022 exceeds the turnover achieved in the pre-pandemic, growing by +4.3% and reaching 109.3 billion EUR.

But if the growth rate remains lower than that recorded in 2021 (+12.0%), the positive trend in the medium term (2018-2022) records an increase in value of +6.0%. This was revealed by the 2023 edition of the GS1 Italy Non Food Observatory, which collects the evolution of 13 non-food sectors.

How to respond to the grip of the high cost of living?

In response to the grip of high prices, the convenience factor plays a role of growing importance in the choice of point of sale where non-food purchases are made, which pushes Italians to take advantage of offers and promotions, especially at large specialized outlets, large food and e-commerce.

But consumers are also looking for more ‘cheap’ channels, such as factory outlets, discount stores or markets.

This attention to saving also involves the monetization of second-hand goods (in particular, through web platforms), the rediscovery of do-it-yourself and participation in various bonuses and tax breaks, such as those intended for the domestic environment.

Non-food consumption: +13.8%

If the total consumption of families also shows an expansionary dynamic in 2022 (+13.4%, equal to 1,166 billion euros), the trend relating to non-food consumption alone is also positive, which accounts for 15.7% of those overall, and in one year they increase by +13.8%.

With over 22 billion euros in annual sell-outs, consumer electronics maintains leadership among the 13 sectors analyzed, despite having recorded a -1.5% drop in turnover at current values ​​compared to 2021.

Contraction in turnover also for housewares (-4.0%), toys (-2.4%) and edutainment (-1.1%).

Robust growth in sales, however, for the second sector in terms of value, clothing and footwear (+9.2%, 21.8 billion euros), followed by textiles (+7.3%), and sports items ( +4.5%).

The positive effect of bonuses and incentives

2022 then confirms the recovery of stationery (+6.0%) and records the boom in self-medication products, leader in terms of turnover growth rate (+11.5%).

The greater attention to consumption linked to health and well-being is also driving the recovery in spending in the perfumery (+6.5%) and optical (+5.6%) sectors, which also benefit from the vision bonus.

The effect of the state bonuses is also felt in other sectors, starting with furniture and furnishings, the third sector in terms of turnover generated, which closes 2022 with sales growing by +4.6%, exceeding the levels of turnover in 2019.

The incentives dedicated to domestic environments also support the growth of DIY (+6.6%), also driven by the greater propensity of consumers to do-it-yourself, chosen with a view to saving and personalisation.

