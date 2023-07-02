Cultural animation as urban policy, the experiments of the Social Innovation Fund

The FIS Program – Fondo Innovazione Sociale is the first national program dedicated to social innovation. It finances projects promoted by local administrations in the areas of social inclusion, cultural animation and the fight against early school leaving. Formez PA supports and accompanies the beneficiaries of the fund and the program in the development of these experiments, through an administrative and planning training process, according to the logic of social innovation (measurement of impact and results). In terms of cultural animation, Formez PA with the FIS program supported the Municipalities of Lecce, Fermo and Milan.

Among these the scope ofcultural animation emerges as a field of experimentation for projects characterized by very different activities and impacts: from training courses focused on young people and technologies, to urban regeneration with a cultural-artistic matrix, up to the support of the local economy and small neighborhood businesses. Projects that in their experimental phase are confronted with approaches and methods of involvement that stimulate active participation and co-creation, allowing citizens to become protagonists and not just recipients of strategic cultural animation activities. These projects demonstrate that social innovation can be a valuable resource for generating quality cultural services, promoting diversity and creating a more cohesive society capable of developing economic activities starting from a regeneration of their own skills.

Among the 18 beneficiary Municipalities that Formez PA (is supporting) with the FIS programme, also the Municipalities of Lecce, Fermo and Milan which have chosen the intervention area of ​​cultural animation.

With the project of “Midday workshops” il Municipality of Lecce is developing an educational-themed cultural animation workshop dedicated to the youth population of the city. The goal is to establish a multifunctional hub that focuses on training, business acceleration and the creation of skills useful for relaunching youth employment. The main objective is to create new relationships, regenerate public and private spaces and encourage the creation of activities and projects with a social impact. Through learning paths and development programs, the “Officine Mezzogiorno” project aims to promote technological, entrepreneurial and managerial skills, providing the inhabitants with new opportunities for personal and professional growth. Furthermore, it focuses on youth empowerment, offering young people tools and coworking spaces to develop their business ideas and contribute to the local economy. Through the collaboration between public administrations, cultural institutions, businesses and the local community, a fertile ecosystem is created for the creation of new collaborative services and the enhancement of local resources.

Il Municipality of Fermo has undertaken an initiative of cultural animation through the project “Betty space“. This initiative focuses on the redevelopment of a former middle school hit by the 2016 earthquake, transforming it into a multifunctional cultural center at the service of the local community. Spazio Betti was designed with the aim of improving the conditions for cultural animation in the area, offering a wide range of services and activities.Inside the renovated building, rooms have been set up dedicated to theatrical, musical, cultural events and training.These spaces allow you to host artistic performances, concerts, theatrical performances and workshops , creating a stimulating environment for creativity and artistic expression. The “Spazio Betti” project is based on a participatory approach, actively involving the local community in the planning and management of activities. This involvement helps to create a sense of belonging and accountability to the cultural centre, encouraging active participation and community support. A key element of the project is the creation of a space for coworking and laboratory, which offers opportunities for collaboration and exchange of knowledge between artists, creatives and professionals, favors the emergence of new entrepreneurial initiatives in the cultural and artistic sector, stimulating innovation and the creation of new job opportunities. Furthermore, it includes a gym accessible to disadvantaged groups, a restaurant and bar, a Fab-Lab and a hostel for youth tourism, which contribute to making the cultural center an inclusive place open to different audiences, promoting social inclusion and diversity. The “Spazio Betti” project demonstrates how the redevelopment of abandoned spaces can become an engine for cultural animation and local development, by exploiting the resources already present in the area and promoting the active participation of the community, contributing to the cultural and social needs of the population.

the project “Su la Cler” (in Milanese dialect “raise the shutter” ) of the the municipality of Milan and the Chamber of Commerce of Milan is an initiative aimed at accelerating social innovation in the sector of commerce, services, crafts and small manufacturing. The main objective of the project is to create a service that connects empty space owners and aspiring entrepreneurs interested in setting up businesses in those peripheral areas. Through a call open to businesses, the project aims to develop the entrepreneurial skills of those who apply, in order to improve the quality of life in the suburbs through the opening of proximity businesses. In collaboration with Impact Hub and other strategic actors, the project also intends to test an impact finance tool for economic development and employment. The goal is to generate both economic and social impacts, helping to achieve different objectives and to intervene positively on municipal budgets. The acceleration path offered to neighborhood commercial and craft activities provides targeted support to enhance entrepreneurial skills, improving access to resources, know-how and contact networks. This creates an opportunity for aspiring entrepreneurial businesses to develop and create communities. Furthermore, the path promotes the adoption of sustainable and innovative practices, encouraging the use of digital technologies and the creation of synergies between the companies themselves. This helps to strengthen the identity of neighborhoods, stimulate attractiveness and improve the shopping experience of citizens. The “Su la Cler” project works to generate positive social impacts, including the reduction of unemployment, the promotion of economic inclusion, the improvement of citizens’ sense of security and the recovery of the dimension of economic and social proximity. The ultimate goal is to create a sustainable ecosystem in which businesses can thrive, generating benefits for the community and fueling local economic development.

Social innovation and cultural animation policies therefore represent an important challenge for public administrations, which intend to explore new approaches to involve local communities and improve the quality of life in the territories. In this context, the Fondo Innovazione Sociale takes the form of a valuable experimentation laboratory for public administrations, offering the opportunity to test and build innovative urban policies that are sustainable in the long term.

By experimenting with projects such as those described, it is possible to better understand the dynamics of cultural animation and the impact it can have on territories. The cases of Lecce, Fermo and Milan offer concrete examples of how social innovation can culturally animate communities, generating innovative services and involving different audiences.

In the case of Lecce, the focus is on the ability to involve the youth population to generate significant cultural and social impacts. Cultural animation becomes a tool for inclusion and participation, allowing the community to express itself and feel an active part in the enhancement of its territory.

In Fermo, on the other hand, it was decided to focus on art and creativity as tools for regenerating peripheral neighborhoods and promoting social inclusion. The multidisciplinary approach and the collaboration between artists, institutions and citizens have given life to original and engaging projects, capable of generating an impact both on a cultural and social level.

The “Su la Cler” project in Milan, on the other hand, focuses on innovation in the commerce and handicraft sector, with the aim of animating the peripheral districts through the opening of proximity activities. Collaboration with strategic players (e.g. real estate) and the use of high-impact financial instruments make it possible to generate both economic and social benefits, contributing to the creation of a “proximity” ecosystem.

The observation of these projects on the one hand highlights the importance of experimental funds to allow innovation in the services traditionally provided by the municipalities. On the other hand, it shows how the theme of cultural animation, if supported by innovative urban policies and the active involvement of communities, can generate positive impacts at a cultural, social and economic level with significant impacts on the quality of life of citizens.

