Leutershausen | Found marijuana growing facilities

Leutershausen | Found marijuana growing facilities

Had he walked, he might not have been caught at all. The Ansbach police have now excavated two rearing facilities for marijuana from a man from Leutershausen. It all started when the officers checked the 31-year-old on his e-scooter. When a patrol stops him in the Zobelfeld area, the officers immediately realize that his e-scooter lacks the necessary insurance coverage. He left his ID at home. So they accompany him home. But in the apartment, the officers smell not only a cloud of marijuana. You will also hear the typical fan of a rearing facility. You will then find a dozen marijuana plants. And when they return with a search warrant, they find more plants, as well as several cannabis seeds.

