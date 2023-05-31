Danish footballer Christiansen received a cardioveter-defibrillator for his heart

9
“The most important thing now is to support him as much as possible and give him time to calmly regroup and heal,” Malmö said in a statement. The players are doing well considering the circumstances and are recovering in the family circle.
Christiansen played six matches for the Danish national team. He was also a member of the team at the previous year’s European Championship, where his teammate Christian Eriksen collapsed during the match. The doctors also operated on him with a cardioveter-defibrillator and the creative midfielder continues his professional career.