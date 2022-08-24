Home News You look in the field at San Vendemiano: they are not the work of the UFOs, but of the vandals
News

You look in the field at San Vendemiano: they are not the work of the UFOs, but of the vandals

by admin
You look in the field at San Vendemiano: they are not the work of the UFOs, but of the vandals

The “circles” in the sports field of Zoppè devastated by vandals

In the sports facility of Zoppè the night stunt of a group of young people. The anger of the residents. A drone photographed the destruction

Diego Bortolotto

August 24, 2022

SAN VENDEMIANO. They entered the sports field at night, next to the church of Zoppè, and devastated it with skids and handbrake strokes. Hunt for vandals who, in the night between Friday and Saturday, scarred the land owned by the parish. The photo taken from above by the drone well immortalizes the idiocy made by some young people who, probably after drinking, got into the car and started to skid destroying the grass and creating “circles” that are not the result of mysterious civilizations alien but of a blatant incivility.

At the moment the “pilot” remains unknown, but investigations are underway to sanction him. «The umpteenth demonstration of ignorance and incivility», the inhabitants of the hamlet of San Vendemiano are indignant. «The car was very noisy – says a resident who was awakened by the roar of the engine – but unfortunately when I got up they had just left. It is not the first time this has happened ». The vandals wanted to rage against the parish of Zoppè. The parishioners are also asking for more checks in the area of ​​the ancient church of San Pierin, located in vicolo San Pietro, which is in a state of decay.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  Autopsy on Sara, the Treviso influencer crushed by an overdose

You may also like

Irene Kral and the subtle art of letting...

Lake Candia dropped by a meter and a...

School, confrontation on the obligation from 3 to...

27 people including the illustration director of the...

Boy killed by a soldier’s car, the commander...

Xi Jinping and South Korean President Yoon Sek-yue...

High-tech vascular surgery at the Belluno hospital

The Party Branch of the Municipal Cultural Protection...

Coronavirus, latest news. In Italy another 25,389 cases...

Jinhua, Zhejiang, Yiwu City fully resumes normalized prevention...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy