In the sports facility of Zoppè the night stunt of a group of young people. The anger of the residents. A drone photographed the destruction

SAN VENDEMIANO. They entered the sports field at night, next to the church of Zoppè, and devastated it with skids and handbrake strokes. Hunt for vandals who, in the night between Friday and Saturday, scarred the land owned by the parish. The photo taken from above by the drone well immortalizes the idiocy made by some young people who, probably after drinking, got into the car and started to skid destroying the grass and creating “circles” that are not the result of mysterious civilizations alien but of a blatant incivility.

At the moment the “pilot” remains unknown, but investigations are underway to sanction him. «The umpteenth demonstration of ignorance and incivility», the inhabitants of the hamlet of San Vendemiano are indignant. «The car was very noisy – says a resident who was awakened by the roar of the engine – but unfortunately when I got up they had just left. It is not the first time this has happened ». The vandals wanted to rage against the parish of Zoppè. The parishioners are also asking for more checks in the area of ​​the ancient church of San Pierin, located in vicolo San Pietro, which is in a state of decay.