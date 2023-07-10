Young man loses his life when he crashes into a curb on Simón Bolívar avenue

As Kevin Alexis Palomino Vargas, 25, the man who died after suffering a registered traffic accident on 38th Street number 18D on Simón Bolívar Avenue, in Valledupar, was identified.

According to the first information, Palomino was driving a KAP-87F license plate motorcycle, Bajaj brand, when he lost control and crashed into a curb.

The young man, who worked as a masonry assistant and lived in the Emmanuel invasion of the capital of Cesar, was left lying on the ground with no vital signs and the community alerted the authorities about what had happened.

The area was cordoned off by the patrols of the National Police quadrant to initiate preliminary investigations of this sinister road.

Due to the above, the officials attached to the Cesar Transit and Transport Section (Setradeces) arrived in the area and carried out the technical inspection of the corpse, sending it to the morgue of the Institute of Forensic Sciences of Legal Medicine, for the respective necropsy. .

The National Police pointed out that, despite the controls and prevention activities that have been carried out on the different roads in the department of Cesar, road accidents are increasing and many of the hypotheses point to a lack of caution and excessive speed. by the drivers.

By: Cristian Bohórquez/EL PILÓN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

