Sports

The prowess of the Wimbledon referee who catches the tennis ball on the fly

The prowess of the Wimbledon referee who catches the tennis ball on the fly – Corriere TV

With a gesture of rare dexterity, the referee grabs the ball sent out of bounds by Alcaraz

The catch is like a baseball catcher, but we’re in a tennis match and one of the most prestigious ones, too: the Wimbledon tournament. During the challenge on Saturday 8 July between the number one in the ATP ranking, Carlos Alcaraz, and Nicolas Jarry, the match judge Nico Helwerth grabbed the ball with an extremely natural gesture (and, above all, with only one hand) sent out Spanish tennis court.

July 9, 2023 – Updated July 9, 2023, 9:57 PM

