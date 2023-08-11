Home » Young people lit a paper on the railway platform – Lääne Elu
Young people lit a paper on the railway platform – Lääne Elu

On August 10, at 8:24 p.m., a concerned citizen informed the alarm center that young people had set fire to a pile of paper on the old train platform on Raudtee street in Haapsalu.

The fire was dangerously close to a wooden building that could have caught fire. The rescuers quickly extinguished the fire, and this time no major damage was caused by the careless behavior of the young people.

