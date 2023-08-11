Home » “Property ends with death”
The philosopher Stephan Gosepath from the Free University of Berlin calls for the abolition of inheritance because, in his view, inheritance violates equal opportunities. Especially in view of an upcoming wave of inheritances, they are now a real threat to democracy. In an interview with the taz, he talks about why this demand seems to be difficult to enforce in Germany and answers the common objections that are raised against it. Very worth reading.

