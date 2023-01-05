REMANZACCO. A 79-year-old woman from Remanzacco was defrauded by a fake lawyer who, with the deception of the accident that happened to her son, managed to get money and cash for a value of 11,000 euros delivered.

The fact happened on the early afternoon of Wednesday 4 January. The old woman received a phone call in which the criminal told her that her son had been involved in a very serious accident and needed money to avoid charges.

Subsequently, the fake professional showed up at the door of her home and asked her to hand over what she had managed to recover to help her son.

Once he took the loot, he then quickly vanished without a trace. Only later did the woman realize she had been scammed and she turned to the police to report what had happened.

The police forces are recommended to pay absolute attention to impromptu requests for money at home and to be wary of any request for cash received by telephone from self-styled lawyers or members of the police force, even if they envisage serious situations such as accidents, arrests or hospital admissions involving children or grandchildren of the victim. —