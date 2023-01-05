Home News “Your son had an accident”: fake lawyer scams an old woman and steals 11,000 euros
News

“Your son had an accident”: fake lawyer scams an old woman and steals 11,000 euros

by admin
“Your son had an accident”: fake lawyer scams an old woman and steals 11,000 euros

REMANZACCO. A 79-year-old woman from Remanzacco was defrauded by a fake lawyer who, with the deception of the accident that happened to her son, managed to get money and cash for a value of 11,000 euros delivered.

The fact happened on the early afternoon of Wednesday 4 January. The old woman received a phone call in which the criminal told her that her son had been involved in a very serious accident and needed money to avoid charges.

Subsequently, the fake professional showed up at the door of her home and asked her to hand over what she had managed to recover to help her son.

Once he took the loot, he then quickly vanished without a trace. Only later did the woman realize she had been scammed and she turned to the police to report what had happened.

The police forces are recommended to pay absolute attention to impromptu requests for money at home and to be wary of any request for cash received by telephone from self-styled lawyers or members of the police force, even if they envisage serious situations such as accidents, arrests or hospital admissions involving children or grandchildren of the victim. —

See also  Treviso. Bad weather, 15 million in damage in May

You may also like

Quotas for small passenger cars in Beijing this...

Medical staff run more errands and mobile squads...

Galleria di Arsi is closed again during the...

«Santo Subito», in St. Peter’s Square the last...

The conservative world pays tribute to Joseph Ratzinger...

[Front-line interview]Desperate female patient who cannot be hospitalized...

Caravino, car on fire: intervention of the fire...

[Good start and good start]Guangdong anchors high quality...

Draghi and Giorgetti, that (precious) chat at Ratzinger’s...

Brainstorm and work together to draft a good...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy