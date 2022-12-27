[The Epoch Times, December 27, 2022]The CCP sanctioned American scholars Yu Maochun and Todd Stein last week, freezing their assets in China. In this regard, Yu Maochun told Voice of America that the CCP imposed sanctions on him, but he did not have the courage to explain the reasons for the sanctions. In the face of criticism from the international community, the CCP, like an ostrich, will only bury its head in the sand and avoid solving the problem.

Stein said that he doesn’t care about being sanctioned, but he doesn’t want it to divert attention from the CCP’s human rights violations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Communist Party of China issued a statement on December 23, imposing sanctions on Yu Maochun, former chief adviser on China policy in the Office of the US Secretary of State, and Stein, deputy director of the US Congressional-Executive Committee on China (CECC).

The statement stated that on December 9, the US imposed illegal sanctions on two Chinese officials under the pretext of the so-called “Tibetan human rights” issue. According to the “Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law of the People’s Republic of China“, China has decided to take anti-sanction measures against Yu Maochun and Stein.

According to the statement, China‘s move was to counter the US, but did not explain why it targeted Yu Maochun and Stein.

Yu Maochun: The CCP is proficient in sanctions but has no courage to list the reasons for sanctions

Regarding the sanctions imposed by the CCP, Yu Maochun responded to an interview with Voice of America by email, saying: “The CCP is a regime that is good at sanctions. Every Chinese is under the CCP’s sanctions and punishments all the time. If you don’t like it, you can Sanctioning you is called the dictatorship of the proletariat. Foreigners are also included, so the sanctions against me are not surprising.”

“It’s strange that they don’t have the guts to list the reasons for the sanctions specifically, because once they list them, it will be embarrassing and put the CCP regime on the opposite side of morality and justice,” Yu Maochun said.

After Yu Maochun learned that he was sanctioned, he immediately posted on his personal Twitter, saying that being sanctioned by the enemy of the Chinese people is a medal of honor for him. He wrote: “May the Chinese people be free soon and become the masters of their own country.”

He also posted that China‘s sanctions “seriously hurt the feelings of the American people.”

Yu Maochun told VOA that he borrowed the idiom of the CCP to “hurt the feelings of the Chinese people” to ridicule the CCP.

The deep reason why the CCP insists on Wei Guangzheng: regime crisis

Yu Maochun said: “One of the big problems we deal with CCP officials is that the CCP is very concerned about the issue of high-sounding face, which is related to the CCP’s concept of greatness and integrity. (The CCP) does not say that it is perfect, there is a crisis of regime stability, Therefore, the CCP’s domestic and foreign affairs can never be criticized or condemned.”

“As soon as there is criticism from the international community, the CCP throws itself into the sand like an ostrich, and is absolutely unwilling to cooperate in solving specific issues, such as human rights, (drug) fentanyl, investigation of the origin of the (new crown) virus, and the proliferation of North Korean nuclear weapons. “

Yu Maochun is a Chinese-American scholar, politician, and professor of East Asian and military history at the U.S. Naval Academy. He once served as the chief adviser for China policy planning in the Policy Planning Office of the U.S. State Department.

He put forward a lot of reference opinions on the Trump (Trump) administration’s US policy towards China, especially that the CCP is not equal to China, and the practical reciprocal policy of “no trust + must be verified” makes the CCP dissatisfied. He is currently a senior fellow at the Hudson Institution and a visiting fellow at the Hoover Institution.

Stein: Don’t be distracted by the CCP

Stein also responded to the VOA interview by email, saying that he did not care much about being sanctioned.

“It doesn’t matter (sanctioned), what matters is the thousands of prisoners of conscience imprisoned by the Chinese (Chinese Communist Party) authorities, let us not divert attention from their (Chinese Communist Party) violations of human rights.” Stein said.

The CECC to which Stein belongs is an independent committee affiliated to the U.S. Congress. It aims to monitor the development of the rule of law and human rights in China. Since its establishment in 2000, it has submitted a “Report on the Status of Human Rights and the Rule of Law in China” to the U.S. President and Congress every year.

