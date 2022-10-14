«The Zac – explains the president Lucia Panzieri – is one of the 8 places in Piedmont, Liguria and Valle d’Aosta, which the Festival has highlighted, due to the role it plays in the city in terms of activating citizens and cultural participation. We have collected the legacy of the Zip project, with which we had investigated the desires and criticalities expressed by high school boys and girls with respect to the area “

IVREA. A crowdfunding campaign on the Produzioni dal Basso platform has been active since Friday 14 so that, with the contribution of everyone, the external area of ​​the Zac can be transformed into a pleasant and safe public space, according to the Zac #fuoriCentro project. Project for the reactivation of the external spaces of the Movicentro of Ivrea, in the context of the Bottom Up! which is an experimental process of involving citizens in urban transformation actions with the aim of spreading the knowledge of contemporary architecture and promoting practices of urban transformation from below.

«The Zac – explains the president Lucia Panzieri – is one of the 8 places in Piedmont, Liguria and Valle d’Aosta, which the Festival has highlighted, due to the role it plays in the city in terms of activating citizens and cultural participation. We have collected the legacy of the Zip project, with which we had investigated the desires and criticalities expressed by high school boys and girls with respect to the area ». And she underlines: «Financed by the Compagnia di San Paolo Foundation, as part of the Space call, the Zip project had brought out a scenario to promote public life in the space outside the bus station. The desire for green and color was then expressed in the realization of the mural on the ground at the base of the railway overpass and in the self-construction of seats for waiting and informal meeting, made using some disused municipal planters ».

«Now, the #fuoriCentro project – concludes Panzieri – explores the themes of play and sport in favor of a more welcoming area as regards waiting for vehicles. With the fundraising, a ping pong area, a basketball court and a relaxation area for students and commuters will be set up ».

For the launch of the campaign, Zac has thought of a big party that can represent the potential and opportunities offered by these spaces. Friday 14 a section of via Dora Baltea will be pedestrianized and used for various sports, and there will be many interesting initiatives for everyone. At 6.30 pm there will be the official presentation of the project, to know the details of #fuoriCentro and, above all, to start donating.