Tuesday March 28, 2023, 4:39 am

Washington (Ummat News) During a press briefing in Washington, spokesperson Vedant Patel said that Zalmay Khalilzad’s statement does not represent the Biden administration. His statement has nothing to do with American foreign policy.
He said that violence, harassment or intimidation does not interfere in politics, we encourage political parties to respect the law.
The spokesperson of the US Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the people should be allowed to elect the leaders of their country in a democratic and constitutional manner.
Earlier, former US Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad supported Imran Khan’s position in two consecutive statements and said that elections should be held soon in Pakistan.
Pakistan’s Foreign Office protested Zalmay Khalilzad’s statement, while other PDM leaders including Maulana Fazlur Rahman also condemned Zalmay Khalilzad’s statements and called them interference in Pakistan’s internal affairs.

