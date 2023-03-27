David Senra has for his podcast Founders found a gap in the market: he reads (auto)biographies of famous entrepreneurs and other successful people. Then he summarizes them in one of his hour-long broadcasts, sometimes he simply reads from the books and comments on this or that passage. This exploitation of an often ridiculed but very popular genre develops a surprising pull and you learn a lot (more on that in Trung Phan’s recommended tech/media newsletter SatPost).

Senra is always enthusiastic, even uncritical, but the life stories of Walt Disney, Linus Torvalds, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan are simply more exciting than yours or mine.

I always get annoyed at the focus on the business self-improvement aspect (“What can I learn from the best?”), but I still encourage you to check it out. Just for Senra’s three-episode presentation of essays by founder/investor Paul Graham (Y Combinator), the only venture fuzzy who can actually write.