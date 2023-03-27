Home Health State Secretary Lutz Stroppe on a health policy trip to Ukraine
Health

State Secretary Lutz Stroppe on a health policy trip to Ukraine

During his trip, State Secretary Lutz Stroppe will meet the Ukrainian Health Minister Ulana Suprun to discuss health issues such as medical self-government and bone marrow donation. Visits to various clinics and discussions with doctors and nurses are also part of the trip’s itinerary.

Meetings are also planned with representatives of the European Union, the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Joint Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). The talks will focus on international health policy cooperation.

