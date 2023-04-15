News Zangrillo, strategic training to make the PA grow by admin April 15, 2023 April 15, 2023 3 Go to Content Go to the footer MENU Homepage The minister Homepage Minister Staff The new alphabet of Public Administration PA alphabet homepage A – Login B – Good Administration C – Human capital D – Digitization Department of Public Service Department Homepage Training Notification deeds Agile work Strike Dashboard Opinions and Circular Notes FOIA Vigilance Simplification Public work and PA organization Digitization Performance Administrative capacity International activities Implementation of PNRR measures The Department Offices Tools and Controls Regulations and Documentation Social innovation Articles and interviews The newsletter Let’s talk Home page Minister Articles and interviews Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also 2022 Lunar New Year Holiday Arrangement Announcement Netizens: I feel it’s only been three days-Viewpoint·Observation-cnBeta.COM 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post In preparation, Slovakia won over Switzerland in extra time next post Jean-Marie Le Pen hospitalized, ‘serious’ situation You may also like At least four injured after a traffic accident... April 15, 2023 Juan Diego Alvira talks about his latest work April 15, 2023 Real Madrid takes three points after beating Cádiz... April 15, 2023 The fastest car in the world will arrive... April 15, 2023 Villa Comunale closed on Sunday for the Vastese-Chieti... April 15, 2023 451,381 people entered and left the country during... April 15, 2023 Works in La Esperanza, priority of the Government... April 15, 2023 F1 Elkann to Ferrari shareholders: “concentrate on achieving... April 15, 2023 El Salvador International Airport exceeds one million travelers... April 15, 2023 Matecañas fans travel more than 6,000 km to... April 15, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.