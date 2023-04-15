Jean-Marie Le Pen hospitalized, ‘serious’ situation

Jean-Marie Le Pen, 94, former president and co-founder of the French National Front, was hospitalized after a heart attack. According to what the newspaper Le Parisien has learned from sources close to the family, the situation is “serious”.

The indiscretion spread by the weekly Le Point was confirmed by its adviser Lorrain de Saint Affrique. “His family is worried but serene”, he said, specifying that the politician, father of the leader of the Rassemblement National Marine, is aware.

“A great tiredness, perhaps of a cardiac nature, justified immediate hospitalization on the part of his doctors”, a friend of the founder of the National Front told the newspaper. The state of health of the 94-year-old man, considered serious by the doctors, Le Point reports again, convinced his relatives, including his wife Jany, to go to his bedside.

Aside from regular health checks, Le Pen was last hospitalized in February 2022 after he suffered a transient ischemic attack, a “mild form of stroke”. Before yesterday’s illness which then led to hospitalization, Le Pen had not complained of any kind of problem and last week he had received some journalists for a series of interviews. Five times candidate for the presidency of the Republic, he was without political office since the end of his European mandate in 2019, Le Pen is still very present on the scene of French political life.