Zelensky “I want to support Korea-Japan killing weapons, but I understand the difficulties” :: Sympathetic media Newsis News Agency ::

Zelensky held a bilateral meeting with the leaders of Korea and Japan on the occasion of the G7 Summit in Japan

[히로시마=뉴시스]President Yoon Seok-yeol shakes hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Korea-Ukraine summit held at the Grand Prince Hotel, the site of the G7 summit in Hiroshima on the 21st. (joint report) 2023.05.21.

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Shin Jeong-won = Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the 21st that he hopes South Korea and Japan will provide lethal weapons, but he understands that there will be difficulties in reality.

President Zelensky said at a press conference after the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, that South Korea and Japan want to provide lethal weapons to Ukraine, but “understand that there are legislative and constitutional difficulties.” CNN this was reported

South Korea and Japan provide non-lethal weapons and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, but not lethal weapons.

President Zelensky, who attended the G7 Summit face-to-face, held bilateral talks with the leaders of South Korea and Japan, including President Seok-yeol Yoon and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan.

I met with President Yoon for 32 minutes from 1:50 pm to 2:22 pm that day. It was the first meeting since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

At the meeting, President Yoon said, “The Korean government will continue to provide necessary assistance, including diplomatic, economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, in close cooperation with the international community.” We will do our best to quickly support the items we need,” he said.

Regarding this, President Zelensky said, “I am grateful to the Korean government for providing humanitarian aid items urgently needed by Ukraine, such as medicines, generators, and educational computers, in a timely manner through close suspicion between the two governments.” I hope for your support,” he said.

[히로시마=뉴시스] Reporter Hong Hyo-sik = President Yoon Seok-yeol is having a Korea-Ukraine summit meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Grand Prince Hotel, the site of the G7 summit in Hiroshima on the 21st. (joint report) 2023.05.21. [email protected]

I had a 47-minute meeting with Prime Minister Kishida from 6:24 pm to 7:11 pm. This is the second meeting since Prime Minister Kishida made a surprise visit to Ukraine in March.

President Zelensky expressed his appreciation for the invitation to the G7 summit and Japan’s 7.6 billion dollar financial support.

The two leaders also agreed to hold a bilateral meeting on rebuilding Ukraine and to involve private companies in the process. They also discussed the possibility of Japanese investment in hydrogen and lithium batteries, production of automobiles and energy equipment, and construction of railway infrastructure, the Office of the President of Ukraine said.

[히로시마=AP/뉴시스] Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (right) holds a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after the closing of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on the 21st. 2023.05.21.

