Zelensky in Rome: “Putin, a shameless neighbor who shoots at schools and kindergartens. On September 1, I would like all the children in class”

“We have a shameless neighbor who shoots up schools and kindergartens.” This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a joint press conference at Palazzo Chigi with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The Ukrainian leader has made the return of his country’s children and young people to school as one of his main priorities: “On 1 September, our pupils have to go back to school, as although we have temporarily replaced it with quality online education, we know how important it is for children to have a social space and the opportunity to be together, wait which were lost during the Covid period and which continue to be compromised due to the ongoing aggression”.