Home » Zelensky in Rome: “Putin, a shameless neighbor who shoots at schools and kindergartens. On September 1, I would like all the children in class”
News

Zelensky in Rome: “Putin, a shameless neighbor who shoots at schools and kindergartens. On September 1, I would like all the children in class”

by admin
Zelensky in Rome: “Putin, a shameless neighbor who shoots at schools and kindergartens. On September 1, I would like all the children in class”

“We have a shameless neighbor who shoots up schools and kindergartens.” This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a joint press conference at Palazzo Chigi with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

The Ukrainian leader has made the return of his country’s children and young people to school as one of his main priorities: “On 1 September, our pupils have to go back to school, as although we have temporarily replaced it with quality online education, we know how important it is for children to have a social space and the opportunity to be together, wait which were lost during the Covid period and which continue to be compromised due to the ongoing aggression”.

See also  Xi Jinping once pointed out that the army is not possessed by experts before August 1st, the experts analyzed the crisis | the party commanded the gun | corrupt

You may also like

Shelters in Mexico expect migratory rebound before the...

Without plans? Maderos Teatro will present this Saturday...

Congress captures power in Karnataka by winning 136...

ICU saved more than 30 thousand lives

The Little Mermaid, Jacob Tremblay on Flounder’s design:...

NAB was in touch with Imran Khan during...

José Gustavo Acevedo Zuluaga, leader and former councilor...

Ukrainian President Zelensky leaves Rome – breaking latest...

The winner of Eurovision 2023 was Lorin of...

Captured with a fragmentation grenade

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy