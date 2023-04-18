Home » ZeroSync: ZK proofs are intended to make the Bitcoin blockchain more efficient
News

ZeroSync: ZK proofs are intended to make the Bitcoin blockchain more efficient

by admin

• The Swiss ZeroSync Association wants to use ZKPs to optimize the Bitcoin blockchain
• With the new technology, the validation of the blockchain should become more efficient
• Data protection is also optimized with the ZKPs

“The big vision is that you will only download one megabyte of proofs…

See also  Coronavirus, latest data. In Italy another 40,757 cases (-27.6% from last week) and 105 victims

You may also like

Transfer payments to the country “even more dramatic...

Torkham: The containers were buried under the debris...

Maintenance of the Bolívar bridge advances after the...

Zhou Pengju emphasized at the city’s science and...

Escape from detention pending deportation in Dresden on...

The SHADU singer talked about herself and her...

Andrés Pastrana criticizes anti-drug policy in harsh letter...

Body found in landing gear of passenger plane...

Dani Alves admitted that he lied to cover...

Astra in Essen: The historic cinema celebrates its...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy