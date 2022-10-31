On October 29 and 30, Governor Zhao Yide presided over a video dispatch meeting for epidemic prevention and control in the province, and listened to reports on the prevention and control work of Xi’an, Baoji, Weinan, Yulin, Hanzhong, and Shangluo, and studied and deployed the next step. Work. He emphasized that it is necessary to fully carry forward the fine style of continuous combat, vigorously promote the clearing of key areas, and win this round of epidemic prevention and control as soon as possible. Wang Xiao, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Executive Vice Governor, and Fang Guanghua, Vice Governor attended the meeting.

Zhao Yide emphasized that the current epidemic situation at home and abroad is severe and complicated, and our province’s prevention and control work is facing continuous pressure and huge challenges. We must unswervingly adhere to the general strategy and general policy, focus on key areas and key communication chains, and insist on controlling first and then adjusting, and border control. The combination of adjustment, regulation and comprehensive review will further improve the quality and efficiency of flow adjustment traceability, transport and isolation, ensure that all risk personnel are identified, managed and controlled in place, and the social aspect will be cleared as soon as possible. It is necessary to respond to external defense input in response to changes, keep an eye on the development and changes of the epidemic, focus on key groups such as inbound personnel, people returning to Shaanxi, large truck drivers, and staff in high-risk positions, dynamically adjust prevention and control policies and measures, and increase inter-regional assistance in investigation and prevention. We will promptly investigate and remedy shortcomings in prevention and control, strengthen the rotation of front-line staff and business training, and promptly and strictly investigate and deal with epidemic-related violations such as intentional evasion of inspections and intentional concealment of itineraries. Minimize the risk of epidemic importation. It is necessary to strictly prevent the rebound, pay close attention to key places such as schools, hospitals, large wholesale markets, key production enterprises, freight yards and logistics parks, and strictly regulate various types of epidemic-related areas such as medium and high-risk areas, centralized isolation points, and designated hospitals. Site management, comprehensive use of big data screening, community screening and other means, timely detection and disposal of the epidemic, weaving a solid line of defense for epidemic prevention and control, and firmly grasp the initiative of prevention and control work.

Li Mingyuan, Mayor of Xi’an City, Fang Weifeng, Secretary-General of the Provincial Government, and major responsible comrades from relevant provincial departments and cities (districts) attended the meeting.(Reporter: Sun Peng)