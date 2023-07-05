Zhejiang Airports Prepare for Record-Breaking Summer Travel Season

Hangzhou and Zhejiang airports experiencing peak summer travel

Hangzhou and other airports across Zhejiang province are ready to handle the peak of summer travel, with an expected increase in passenger throughput and flights. Zhejiang Airport Group predicts that from July 1 to August 31, the passenger throughput of its seven transport airports will reach 14.3 million, a 55% increase compared to last year. The number of flights is also expected to increase by 32% to 110,000.

Hangzhou Airport has been transporting an average of 130,000 passengers per day since July and has guaranteed 900 flights per day. During the summer travel season, it aims to handle 51,000 passenger flights and transport 7.8 million passengers, setting a new record for passenger throughput.

Ningbo Airport is also experiencing a busy period, with an expected increase of nearly 43% in summer passengers compared to last year, totaling 2.46 million. Flights are also expected to increase by nearly 20% to nearly 18,000. Similarly, Wenzhou Airport anticipates a year-on-year increase of nearly 60% and 35% for passenger throughput and flights, respectively, with an expected 2.3 million passengers and nearly 17,000 flights.

To handle the influx of passengers during the summer season, Zhejiang Airport Group has proactively collaborated with airlines to optimize the route network and increase popular routes and flights. Hangzhou Airport, for instance, will add several overseas routes, including more flights to Bangkok, Singapore, Nha Trang, Kuala Lumpur, and Bali. Ningbo Airport will also introduce new domestic routes and restore or increase overseas routes to Tokyo, Budapest, Nha Trang, and Kalibo. Wenzhou Airport has expanded its route offerings, adding destinations such as Hulunbeier, Datong, Baotou, Yangzhou, and Bangkok.

Hangzhou Airport also aims to further develop its Asian route network, with newly added or restored direct routes to Jeju, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Nha Trang, Bali, and Kalibo. Additionally, new routes to Almaty, Sabah, Vientiane, and Manila are planned before the Hangzhou Asian Games.

With the increase in passenger throughput and flights, Zhejiang’s airports are prepared to handle the peak summer travel season, providing convenience and options for both domestic and international travelers.

Photo: Zhang Shuhua

