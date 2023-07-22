Zhejiang Province Announces Admission Status for 2023 College Entrance Examination

The 2023 college entrance examination in Zhejiang Province has completed its first parallel voluntary examination for the general category. Candidates can now check their admission status through various platforms.

Firstly, candidates can log on to the Zhejiang Provincial Educational Examination Institute website (www.zjzs.net) Zhejiang Provincial College Entrance Examination Information Management System. By entering their ID number and password, they can check their admission status.

Alternatively, candidates can also use the Zhejiang Examination WeChat public account. By accessing the “Enrollment Inquiry” menu and clicking “2023 College Entrance Examination Admission,” candidates can enter their ID number and password to check their admission status.

Candidates who have not been admitted in the first stage of the online course can participate in the second stage of parallel voluntary filling and admission.

The second section of voluntary filling will begin on July 24th at 8:30 am and will close on July 25th at 5:30 pm. Candidates should note that no applications will be accepted after the deadline.

There are specific eligibility criteria for candidates who wish to participate in the second part of parallel volunteering. For the general category, candidates must have a total score of 274 points or above, including local policy bonus points. Art and sports categories have different score requirements for each subcategory.

Candidates who have been admitted to colleges or universities in the second batch of arts, the second segment of sports, or the second segment of general classes can apply concurrently. Priority will be given to candidates who apply earlier in the admissions process.

Candidates can log in to the “College Entrance Examination Volunteer Reporting Service Window” on the website of the Zhejiang Provincial Educational Examination Institute to view and download information about colleges and majors available for filling. They can also inquire about their rank range. Some majors may still have limited spots available due to candidates withdrawing for various reasons.

Volunteer reporting is done online through the Zhejiang Provincial Educational Examination Institute website. Candidates can fill in their preferred volunteer choices using this platform. Professional parallel volunteering is implemented in the second section of the exam. The number of volunteers varies based on the category.

Candidates need to be aware that parallel volunteering for majors can only be done once in each round of filing. If candidates were not admitted in a previous round, they will need to fill in the volunteer application form again for the current round.

It is crucial for candidates to review the “Must-Read for Candidates” and plan information in the plan book before filling in the application form. They should also carefully review the admission regulations of the colleges they intend to apply for to understand all the necessary requirements and conditions.

In conclusion, candidates who have completed the first parallel voluntary examination of the 2023 college entrance examination in Zhejiang Province can now check their admission status. The second section of voluntary filling will commence soon, and candidates should carefully review the requirements and regulations before making their choices.