Coldiretti, 15.6 million Italians on holiday in July

The record heat in the scorching cities pushes the last departures of July

The Italians on holiday during the month rise to 15.6 million, with an increase of 1% compared to the same period last year, despite the high prices, This is what emerges from the Coldiretti / Ixè analysis for the first weekend of exodus from red dot on the roads of the summer holidays which come alive while the Peninsula remains in the grip of the heat, with the mercury even over 40 degrees.

The 2023 holidays record a clear preference for national destinations

“Driven by a greater proximity to places of residence, by the desire to rediscover the beauties of Italy or by the desire to return to already known places where we have had a good time in previous years and are more peaceful with respect to the environment, services and people. But – Coldiretti explains – there is also a 29% share of Italians, almost 1 in 3 of those who travel, who have decided to spend a holiday abroad. If the lion’s share for 72% of travelers is the sea, particularly appreciated, in addition to the cities of art where the great heat weighs, are also the alternative choices for getting to know a so-called “minor” Italy, from parks to the countryside, from the mountains to the small villages that drive food and wine tourism”.

Very popular according to Terranostra Campagna Amica

Well then for the 25,000 agritourisms in Italy. “Regardless of the destination, in the summer of 2023 – reveals Coldiretti – food is the most important item of the holiday budget in Italy, with a third of tourist spending destined for the table for an estimated total of 15 billion which exceeds that for accommodation. “Italy is the only country in the world that can count firsts in the quality, environmental sustainability and safety of its agri-food production which, moreover, has contributed to maintaining a territory with landscapes of unique beauty over time”, said the president of Coldiretti Ettore Prandini in underlining that “food remains the driving force of the Made in Italy holiday”.