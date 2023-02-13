[In-depth study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, high-quality development]

The early spring of the Year of the Rabbit encourages people to work hard and work hard. During the Spring Festival in 2023, “fighting for the economy” has become a hot word, and it has become an action that the government and enterprises of Zhejiang, a “big economic province”, will work together and wait for no one.

When tens of thousands of lights are on and the reunion is festive, Zhejiang entrepreneurs lead teams to travel overseas to negotiate business and take orders; government and enterprises form working groups, take advantage of the festival to go to other places, recruit workers across provinces, and ensure the employment needs of enterprises; Closed”, working overtime, and producing as usual; the project under construction started early, and the sound of machines on the construction site was booming, and it was busy, so that the project could be put into production quickly and produce benefits.

Under multiple pressures, Zhejiang’s economy will “ride the wind and waves” in 2022, and the overall economic operation will remain stable. The GDP will reach 7,771.5 billion yuan, an increase of 3.1% over the previous year. In order to achieve a “good start and a stable start”, Zhejiang strives to be the first with hard work, and takes the lead with the state of “sprinting at the beginning”, and further creates a development atmosphere of “cadres dare to act, locals dare to break through, enterprises dare to act, and the masses dare to pioneer” to promote innovation, New progress was made in reform and opening up.

“Thousands of trillions” project seeks to increase

On the eve of the Spring Festival, the construction of the Jinshuitan Pumped Storage Power Station in Yunhe County, Lishui City, Zhejiang Province officially started. The project is a large-scale planning project among the “thousand trillion” projects in Zhejiang Province, with a planned total investment of 2.49 billion yuan, a total installed capacity of 297,000 kilowatts, a designed annual power generation of 297 million kwh, and pumped water of 396 million kwh. Started production in 2027.

At the end of 2022, the “thousand trillion” project was first proposed at the Economic Work Conference of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee; on January 10, Zhejiang Province held a work deployment meeting to implement and expand effective investment “thousand trillion” projects, setting off a new round of major Project construction climax.

The “Thousands of Trillions” project revolves around nine areas including advanced manufacturing bases, a strong foundation for technological innovation, strong transportation provinces, clean energy supply guarantees, water network upgrades, urban organic renewal, agricultural and rural priorities, cultural and tourism integration, and livelihood facilities. , Rolling plans to promote more than 1,000 major provincial projects every year, and complete an annual investment of more than 1 trillion yuan.

“This is a key increment for Zhejiang’s future layout.” Pan Yigang, deputy director of the Zhejiang Provincial Development and Planning Research Institute, said that these major projects will either make up for shortcomings or strengthen momentum. Once the physical workload is formed, it will play a role in Zhejiang’s future economic development To the prying effect that can move the whole body.

Zhejiang is a province with small resources, but it has realized the transition to a large and powerful economic province. The reason is not unrelated to the emphasis on investment and construction of major projects. In the past year, Zhejiang has focused on the construction of major projects, launched an action to expand investment and optimize the structure, and vigorously implemented 20 policies to expand effective investment to achieve a supporting role in stabilizing economic growth and improving quality. According to the “thousand trillion” project plan, Zhejiang has arranged the first batch of 791 projects in 2023, with a planned investment of 833.7 billion yuan for the whole year, including 251 new projects and 540 continued construction projects. A number of major projects will be added in the middle of the year. project.

According to the relevant person in charge of the Provincial Development and Reform Commission, the implementation plan of the “Thousands and Trillions” project, transportation and manufacturing are the highlights. In the next 5 years, there will be 291 projects in the provincial transportation project, with a planned investment of 2,082.1 billion yuan; the advanced manufacturing base project will involve 212 projects, with a planned investment of 1,667.2 billion yuan.

Advanced manufacturing is the core competitiveness of Zhejiang. In this field, Zhejiang will focus on the construction of a strong manufacturing province with the “415X” advanced manufacturing cluster as the core, and implement major projects such as new generation information technology, high-end equipment, modern consumption and health, green petrochemicals and new materials.

Energy is the short board of Zhejiang. Focusing on ensuring the supply of clean energy, Zhejiang has proposed to implement 87 major projects such as clean power, LNG receiving stations, and oil storage and transportation, with a planned investment of 620.6 billion yuan in five years.

In the field of scientific and technological innovation, Zhejiang will implement 62 major projects such as high-energy scientific and technological innovation platforms and major scientific and technological infrastructure; the water network will improve the security field, focusing on building a safe and beautiful modern “Zhejiang Water Network” and building “three verticals, eight horizontals and ten hubs” The overall pattern of Zhejiang water network.

In terms of guarantee measures, for the projects included in the “Thousands of Trillions” projects, Zhejiang will implement all elements such as land, sea use, funds, and environmental capacity that should be guaranteed. Zhejiang plans to guarantee a total of more than 300,000 mu of construction land for major provincial projects in five years, and various financing supports of more than 500 billion yuan per year.

The government-enterprise linkage opens a new situation in the changing situation

Owning two leading manufacturers of complete vehicles, SAIC Volkswagen and Geely Automobile, covering 7 major brands including Volkswagen and Audi, the production capacity of complete vehicles exceeds 1.5 million units, and gathers more than 150 core auto parts companies such as engines and gearboxes, including more than 10 of the world‘s top 500 companies Strong and the top 10 companies in the global industry… An automobile city rises on the bank of Hangzhou Bay, Zhejiang, and Ningbo Qianwan New District is becoming one of the regions with the longest industrial chain and the most comprehensive fields in the Yangtze River Delta automobile sector.

“In recent years, we have taken the initiative to seek innovation and change, identify the track, quickly form a chain, and pay close attention to the project.” The person in charge of the management committee of Ningbo Qianwan New District said that aiming at the window period for the development of new energy vehicles, we will introduce new energy vehicles in a targeted manner. High-value industrial projects and high-energy scientific and technological innovation projects will accelerate the forging of a modern intelligent electric vehicle ecological chain and seize the future commanding heights of the automotive industry. In 2022 alone, 10 major projects related to new energy vehicles and smart vehicles will be attracted, with a total investment of over 10 billion yuan.

The three-year epidemic has severely affected many industries, especially foreign trade. In the face of various challenges, Zhejiang has become an important pole leading the recovery and development of China‘s economy with the responsibility of a major economic province and the sense of urgency that no one can wait. The government and enterprises have cooperated to stabilize foreign trade and expand markets.

Statistics show that in 2022, Zhejiang’s import and export, export and import will be 4.68 trillion yuan, 3.43 trillion yuan and 1.25 trillion yuan respectively, an increase of 13.1%, 14.0% and 10.7% over the previous year, contributing to the national growth rate They were 18.0%, 18.5% and 16.3% respectively. Among them, the contribution rate of export ranks first in the country, and the contribution rate of import and export ranks second in the country.

As the epidemic prevention and control has entered a new stage, since December 2022, from the provincial department leading the team to launch the “thousands of enterprises to expand the market and grab orders” plan, to holding a provincial conference to mobilize and encourage, Zhejiang government and enterprise linkage, and from time to time Move, work hard to grasp development.

As a major province of foreign trade, Zhejiang is actively responding, taking the lead in exploring and innovating in the country, establishing and improving the service guarantee mechanism for business personnel’s entry and exit facilitation, and helping enterprises “go out” to grab orders and expand markets. Zhang Yueqin, director of the Jiaxing Municipal Bureau of Commerce, said: “We must have the spirit of not being able to sit still, not being able to wait, and not waiting for others, to help companies build carriers, use policy levers to leverage the development of companies, and help companies further build confidence.”

At the beginning of December 2022, Zhejiang opened a new situation amidst the changing situation, and took the lead in promoting the economic stabilization action of “thousands of enterprises to expand the market and grab orders”. 1,000 delegations and about 10,000 foreign trade companies participated. Led by the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province and led by business departments from all over the province, foreign trade companies from all over the country went overseas to find markets and grab orders. According to statistics from the Provincial Department of Commerce, in December 2022 alone, more than 20 government and business groups in Zhejiang Province “goed out” and received more than 18 billion yuan of intended orders.

On February 1, the business department of Zhejiang once again set up a “investment group” to fly to Europe to start a 10-day two-way investment promotion trip. At the same time, foreign trade enterprises from all over Zhejiang have also organized groups to participate in exhibitions in various countries, visit customers, and receive orders.

Strong confidence with one hand and guidance with the other. Zhejiang reorganized the existing policies and integrated and launched the “8+4” economic policy system, that is, expanding effective investment, technological innovation, “415X” advanced manufacturing cluster cultivation, high-quality development of modern service industry, world-class strong port and strong transportation province Construction, expansion of domestic demand and opening to the outside world, rural revitalization and integrated urban-rural development, guarantee and improvement of people’s livelihood, etc. “8 major policy packages”, finance and finance, natural resources, energy, talents and other “4 element lists”.

Coupling of policies in different fields and superimposed release of energy are the key points. “Economic development is complex, involving a wide range of fields and levels, and many tasks require efficient coordination. Only when various fields cooperate with each other can better form policy synergy.” The relevant person in charge of the Zhejiang Provincial Development and Reform Commission said.

Escorting high-quality development with a better business environment

2023 is the 20th anniversary of the full implementation of the “Eight-Eight Strategy” in Zhejiang. In order to continue writing the big article of “Eight-Eight Strategy” on the new journey, the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee decided to implement the three “one” in the three major areas of innovation, reform and opening up this year. No. Project”. Specifically include: in the field of innovation, implement the “No. 1 Development Project” for digital economy innovation and quality improvement; in the field of reform, implement the “No. 1 Reform Project” for optimizing and improving the business environment; High-level going out to explore the world and high-quality introduction will strengthen the organic unity of Zhejiang.

To achieve high-quality economic development, the importance of the business environment is self-evident. In 2022, Zhejiang will improve the policy direct access and fast-enjoyment mechanism, increase tax and fee reduction efforts, actively seek support from social security policies, and use real money to help market players cope with shocks and enhance confidence – reducing the burden on market players by more than 400 billion yuan, and cashing out related Enterprise and government subsidies and subsidy funds amounted to 108.8 billion yuan; corporate and individual payment burdens were reduced by 44 billion yuan; rent reduction and exemption for state-owned units was 8.2 billion yuan, benefiting 302,000 small and micro enterprises and individual industrial and commercial households.

To add impetus to the private economy and increase morale, Zhejiang has already acted early. In December 2022, Yi Lianhong, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, first proposed it during his investigation in Hangzhou. The Economic Work Conference of the Provincial Party Committee emphasized again, and it was included in the government work report. Upgrading the “No. 1 Reform Project” can be said to be in the limelight.

To this end, Zhejiang will set up “traffic lights” and improve the capital standard operation mechanism; smooth the “factor flow” to realize the market decision of factor prices, independent and orderly flow, and efficient and fair allocation; play a good “credit card” to strengthen joint incentives for trustworthiness, Untrustworthy Joint Punishment…

There is no end to optimizing the business environment. During the Provincial Two Sessions held at the beginning of the year, Zhejiang took the lead in launching the “Regulations on Promoting the Development of Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises”, which will be officially implemented on March 1, providing a solid legal guarantee for the development of small, medium and micro enterprises throughout their life cycle.

Enterprises are leading the charge, and the government’s services are also changing, and they are more proactive in discovering enterprise needs. On January 3, Zhejiang Province launched the activity of “big visits, big research, big services, big problem solving” to promote the style of investigation and research, go deep into enterprises, the masses, and the front line, and carry out more high-quality, efficient, and in-place services, high-level scheduling, Integrated operations, flat coordination, and integrated management to achieve normalized “all-weather service”, precise “whole-process service”, and systematic “all-round service”, solve practical problems in a practical manner, and continuously optimize and improve the business environment.

“At present, BYD, Tesla, etc. have signed contracts, and we want to let them settle in and operate as soon as possible to enjoy preferential policies.” On the eve of the Spring Festival, Lin Guofu, the project leader of Taizhou Hand in Hand Automobile Plaza, submitted to the door-to-door inspection and acceptance according to the approval and acceptance requirements. The special service class introduces the construction status of the project.

The Taizhou Hand in Hand Automobile Plaza project with a total investment of 500 million yuan encountered problems in approval and acceptance. More than ten departments in Huangyan District of Taizhou City formed a special service team to accurately formulate a “one enterprise, one policy” service plan, move the service threshold forward, and promote approval Speed ​​up.

Enterprises have called, and the government has responded. The positive response of the government departments has brought more confidence to the enterprises. “Every time we encounter a critical moment of climbing up and down, the provincial party committee and the provincial government always stand firmly with the enterprise, cheer for the enterprise, relieve difficulties and solve difficulties, and further strengthen our ability to seize opportunities in times of crisis, face difficulties, and Confidence and determination to accelerate forward.” Yu Yingtao, President of New H3C Group, said.

