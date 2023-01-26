© Reuters. Zhitong Hong Kong Stocks Early Know | The number of hotel, homestay, and ticket bookings 4 days before the Spring Festival holiday has surpassed that of 2019



【Today’s headlines】

4 days before the Spring Festival holiday The number of hotel, homestay, and ticket bookings has surpassed that of 2019

According to data from Ctrip, four days before the Spring Festival in the Year of the Rabbit, the number of tourism businesses including hotels, homestays, and tickets has surpassed that of the same period in 2019. Compared with the same period of the Spring Festival last year, the number of homestay bookings increased by more than 2 times year-on-year, and the number of ticket bookings increased by more than 50% year-on-year. With the adjustment of the epidemic prevention policy, the recovery of consumption mobility has also accelerated the recovery of the long-distance travel market. Four days before the Spring Festival of the Year of the Rabbit, the number of outbound air ticket bookings by mainland tourists increased by more than 4 times year-on-year, and the number of outbound hotel reservations increased by more than 2 times year-on-year. From January 19th to the end of the Spring Festival holiday, starting from cities in mainland China, the international flights that have started to resume service cover Asia-Pacific, Europe, Oceania, the Middle East and other countries and regions. From the latitude of outbound air ticket booking, Hong Kong, China and Macau, China rank among the top two popular outbound destinations four days before the Spring Festival holiday. Bangkok, Thailand ranked third, Singapore and Phuket, Thailand ranked fourth and fifth respectively. It involves Hong Kong stocks in the tourism and hotel sector, including Ctrip Group-S (09961), Tongcheng Travel (00780), Fosun Tourism Culture (01992), etc.

【Overall Outlook】

JPMorgan：Pessimistic about the rebound in U.S. stocks earlier this year

Overnight, the Dow rose 9.88 points, or 0.03%, to 33743.84; the Nasdaq fell 20.91 points, or 0.18%, to 11313.36; the S&P 500 fell 0.73 points, or 0.02%, to 4016.22. Tesla’s after-hours gain extended to nearly 5%. Tesla: So far in January, orders are at double the pace of production. The ADR index of Hong Kong stocks rose. Calculated in proportion, it closed at 22,443 points, up 399.41 points or 1.78% from the closing price in Hong Kong.

Marko Kolanovic, chief market strategist and co-head of global research at JPMorgan Chase & Co., said on Tuesday local time that he was pessimistic about the rebound in U.S. stocks earlier this year and was already preparing for a possible sharp correction in U.S. stocks . Since the beginning of this year, the Nasdaq index dominated by technology stocks has risen by more than 8%, and the S & P 500 index has risen by nearly 5%. The above callback.

【Hot preview】

CDC released the national new crown infection situation: the number of severe cases at the peak increased by nearly 10,000 per day

The official website of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention released the national epidemic situation of new coronavirus infection. Around December 22, 2022, the number of infected people and the number of fever clinics will reach their peak. The number of infections increased by more than 7 million per day, the peak number of fever clinic visits was 2.867 million per day, the peak number of severe patients increased by nearly 10,000 per day, and the number of deaths reached a daily peak of 4,273 on January 4. In terms of nucleic acid test results, since December 9, 2022, the number of positive nucleic acid tests and the positive rate of the reported population in each province have shown a trend of increasing first and then decreasing. The number of positives reached a peak on December 22 and then gradually decreased. to a minimum of 15,000; the test-positive rate peaked on December 25 and then gradually declined, and dropped to 5.5% on January 23.

The box office of the 2023 Spring Festival stalls exceeded 4.5 billion, and the box office of “Manjianghong” exceeded 1.6 billion, temporarily ranking first

At 14:43 on January 25, the total box office of the 2023 Spring Festival stalls exceeded 4.5 billion. “Manjianghong”, “The Wandering Earth 2” and “Bear Infested: Be with me “Bear Core”” ranked the top three at the Spring Festival box office. According to Maoyan Professional Edition data, the single-day box office on the fourth day of the Lunar New Year in 2023 will exceed 1 billion, and the single-day box office during the Spring Festival will exceed 1 billion for 4 consecutive days. According to the real-time data of Lighthouse Professional Edition, as of 18:47 on January 25, the box office of the film “The Wandering Earth 2” exceeded 1.5 billion. Involved Hong Kong stocks Huanxi Media (01003), Maoyan Entertainment (01896), Ali Pictures (01060), etc.

Chi-Med (00013) and Takeda reached a licensing agreement for the development and commercialization of fruquintinib outside of China

Zhitong Finance APP news, Chi-Med (00013) announced that the company’s subsidiary Hutchison Whampoa Pharmaceutical (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited) (Tokyo Stock Exchange: 4502; New York Stock Exchange) Stock Exchange: TAK.US)’s subsidiary entered into an exclusive license agreement on January 23, 2023, to further advance the development, commercialization and production of fruquintinib worldwide, excluding Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, China . Fruquintinib is marketed by Chi-Med in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau. Hutchison Pharmaceuticals (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. will receive payments totaling up to US$1.13 billion, including an upfront payment of US$400 million at closing, as well as potential milestone payments for regulatory registration, development and commercial sales, plus net sales-based payments amount of royalties.

GF Securities: Vertical integration of the industrial chain under the trend of the new four modernizations of automobiles has become the only way for automobile companies

Zhitong Finance APP learned that recently, GF Securities released a research report stating that under the trend of new four modernizations of automobiles, vertical integration of the industrial chain has become the only way for automobile companies. According to the analysis of GF Securities, the changes in the auto industry have prompted auto companies to accelerate the deployment of vertical integration of the industrial chain. Among them, BYD (01211), as an industry pioneer, has achieved self-research on three electric and one core full-stack, and actively promoted the marketization process of its subsidiaries. Help enterprises stabilize supply and control costs; traditional car companies such as Guangzhou Automobile Group, Geely Holdings, and Great Wall Motors have successively realized vertical integration from lithium mines, semiconductor chips to three-electric systems and core components, and the advantages of integration are expected to emerge in the future.

The latest operation of Bergen Investment is exposed!The left hand bought Weilai, and the right hand cut Tesla

According to the position documents disclosed by Bergen Investment to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, this long-term investment institution with a management scale equivalent to more than 3 trillion yuan has once again increased its holdings of Pinduoduo and Weilai. However, Tesla, the “favorite” Tesla that Bergen Investment has held for nearly 10 years, is no longer popular. After the fourth quarter of 2022, it will continue to be cut off, and it will fall from Bergen Investment’s top holding stock to fourth place.

People familiar with the matter: Ford in talks to sell German auto plant to BYD

Ford Motor Co. is in talks with Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD Co. to sell a German manufacturing plant, according to people familiar with the matter.

【Individual stock point clear】

Tencentholding(00700): Q4 2022wonMainland public offering fund allocation

Statistics show that in the fourth quarter of 2022, public offering funds actively increased their holdings in sectors such as medicine, media, computer, non-bank finance, and building materials. In terms of individual stocks, Tencent Holdings leads the way in terms of active holdings. In terms of market value, Tencent Holdings, WuXi AppTec, WuXi Biologics, etc. received the most fund holdings; in terms of fund holdings, Tencent Holdings, SF Holding, and Zijin Mining received the most fund holdings.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, Tencent Holdings is undoubtedly the “most beautiful boy” among the fund’s heavy holdings. From the perspective of the number of fund holdings, Tencent Holdings has properly won the first place and entered the list of heavy holdings of 371 active equity funds.

