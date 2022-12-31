“Lianhua Qingwen” was punished by the Beijing authorities due to the misleading propaganda of the CCP’s imperial epidemic prevention expert Zhong Nanshan, and the price increase. Many platforms recently removed it from the shelves. In addition, some Shandong doctors and the Shenzhen Health and Health Commission have issued a document warning that Lianhua Qingwen will cause liver damage and liver failure, but there are still people who resell it to Yunnan in the name of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology for profit. Medical experts pointed out that doctors and experts do not talk about Medical ethics is murder for money.

Former Chinese media person Zhao Lanjian posted on Twitter that the Naval General Hospital has issued a notice that Lianhua Qingwen drugs have been used in large-scale clinical practice in Beijing and have caused many cases of acute liver failure, and the antiviral effect is extremely poor. Stop taking it immediately. The health system has been notified internally.

The message was published on Weibo 5 days (24th) ago, and it currently shows: No permission to view.

An insider, Jonathan Liu, a professor of traditional Chinese medicine at a Canadian public college, told Voice of Hope on the 29th that Lianhua Qingwen was originally a drug developed by Wu Yiling, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, for the 2003 SARS in China. But unexpectedly, the SARS epidemic ended in May and June of that year. Wu Yiling lost money in this project.

Jonathan Liu said: “After the new crown came, they wanted to earn back their capital (money). Wu Yiling and the others recruited Zhong Nanshan to form a joint venture. In the absence of strict clinical trials, they used this Lianhua Qingwen, which was originally aimed at SARS. It is completely irresponsible to add the indications of the new coronavirus if it is not the new coronavirus. In the medical field, this is actually a crime. (Liu 10) Western medicine, if you want to change any one, your indications, You must go through strict animal experiments to get to this clinical observation. Wu Yiling and Zhong Nanshan are partners, and they make their own decisions.”

Jonathan Liu said that the vice president of Beijing University of Traditional Chinese Medicine once disclosed that during the SARS epidemic period, Lianhua Qingwen did in vitro experiments, and its efficiency in killing coronaviruses was much lower than that of conventional western medicines against viruses. Later, Zhong Nanshan took it out and said that I found through in vitro experiments that Lianhua Qingwen can fight against the CCP virus (new crown virus), which is actually a lie. People have no morals. He can do anything bad.

After Beijing punished Lianhua Qingwen for driving up prices, Yunnan.com reported that on December 25, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China launched the “Global Accurate Delivery Platform for Key Drugs in Yunnan” through JD. Targeted delivery of Lianhua Qingwen Capsules and other medical security materials specially allocated by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Jonathan Liu sighed: Good things in the hands of virtuous people become beneficial to the country and the people, and in the hands of immoral people they become murderous weapons. Doctors kill people without blood, seek money and kill.

Jiang Hualiang, a well-known Chinese pharmacist and academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, who strongly advocated that “Shuanghuanglian” can cure the new crown virus in Liao Dynasty, died of illness on December 23. At the age of 57, he was not spared from the plague. Although officials have repeatedly stressed that he did not die from the new crown virus. Some netizens said that due to political reasons, how many people in China have died due to the new crown virus and cannot write the word “new crown”?

Editor in charge: Lin Li

