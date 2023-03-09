The vehicle fell to the officials on Wednesday morning just before the Bavarian country border because of the unsafe driving style, as the Zwickau police said. When the car was supposed to be checked, the driver fled at excessive speed via the A93 in the direction of Regensburg. At the Regnitzau junction, the car then drove off the autobahn and, according to the police, turned onto a forest path near Vierschau. The car got stuck in a meadow there. The three occupants fled on foot.

Drivers without a license and under drugs

According to the information, two of the three suspects were in the immediate vicinity of the car placed The third was discovered a little later injured by a police helicopter and could also be arrested. When checking the men and the car, it turned out that the 28-year-old driver did not have a driver’s license and was under drugs was standing. The car was neither registered nor insured, the license plates had previously been stolen in Plauen.

Laptops, cell phones and televisions stolen