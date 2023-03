No cross-country skier has won more World Cup sprints this winter than Nadine Fähndrich. The 27-year-old from Lucerne started the World Championships as one of the favorites and was eliminated early. How did this low blow come about?

Nadine Fähndrich in (too) deep snow at the World Championships in Planica. Borut Zivulovic / Reuters

The Swiss winter athletes in the Nordic disciplines can no longer grow with their pounds. Gone are the heydays of multiple Olympic champions Simon Ammann and Dario Cologna. In any case, at the World Championships in Planica, Slovenia, neither the ski jumpers nor the cross-country skiers have realistic prospects of winning a medal, they are outsiders everywhere. The only exception was: the sprinter Nadine Fähndrich.