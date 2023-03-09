Home World fighter won tft | Sport
Banja Luka basketball players will play in the final tournament of the second-class regional competition.

Source: ABA League 2/Dragana Stjepanović

Zoran Kašćelan’s players needed one victory in the last league tournament in Široki Brijeg to achieve their goal. They did not reach it in the first, when they did defeated by Podgoricabut that’s why they used the second match point and defeated TFT from Skopje:

TFT – BORAC BANJA LUKA 75:91

(19:25, 19:26, 20:17, 17:23)

From the first minute, Zoran Kašćelan’s players took the match in the direction that suits them, so they already gained a double-digit advantage in the first quarter. (8:19, 11:23).

Although TFT threatened at the end of the first and in the first half of the second part, they went to rest between the two halves with Borčev plus of 13 points (38:51)thanks to a 10:3 run in the last three minutes of that period.

The capital acquired in the first two sections was eventually enough to peacefully end the match with the team from North Macedonia, which at the end of the third and the beginning of the fourth quarter came close to Borc with a single-digit number of points (58:66, 60:68, 62:70). , but he failed to do more than that.

More soon…

