1. FC Köln: Transfer sealed: Köln star Ondrej Duda stays in Italy | Sports

1. FC Köln: Transfer sealed: Köln star Ondrej Duda stays in Italy

1. FC Köln: Transfer sealed: Köln star Ondrej Duda stays in Italy

The 1. FC Cologne only gets one of the most important wins of the season after the season and celebrates a 5 million success with a view to Italy!

Because there Hellas Verona was able to win the relegation decision game for staying in Serie A against La Spezia 3-1 and thus not only secure the future of the first division, but also the whereabouts of Cologne professional Ondrej Duda (28).

So far, Duda has only been awarded to Hellas. Only after staying up in the league does the Italians have a 2.5 million euro purchase obligation. On top of that! Cologne not only collects the transfer fee – FC also saves Duda’s salary in the millions (approx. 2.4 million) next season and is thus rid of the last major earner.

Five million victory for FC. Cologne’s sports boss Christian Keller (44) has already built. The upcoming transfer from Wolfsburg professional Luca Waldschmidt to FC has been known since Sunday. The ten comes initially on loan and can replace Duda directly.

Four more newcomers are to come. Among them Wehen’s rise hero Benedict Hollerbach…

