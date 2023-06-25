To pay homage to the indissoluble link between Valtellina and the typical IGP cured meat, the Consorzio di Tutela Bresaola della Valtellina has created “A Tutto Gusto”, the mini-guide with 10 bike itineraries in Valtellina for 10 stops in the RistoBikes participating in the circuit where you can refresh yourself with 10 sandwiches featuring PGI Bresaola della Valtellina. The routes (distributed throughout the territory, 2 for each of the 5 mandates) and the RistoBike (bars, sandwich shops, restaurants, bistros, located at the beginning, middle or end of the route, consistent with the needs of the cyclist) have been selected by Luca Calcagno, an expert in biking and in the area, with the supervision of Valtellina Turismo, the main tourist reality in the area. Through a QR Code, each route refers to the campaign website, supported by a geolocated mapping with a GPS track to consult on your smartphone during the excursions.

Discovering Bresaola della Valtellina IGP

The sandwiches with Bresaola della Valtellina PGI follow the nutritional guidelines drawn up by the biologist nutritionist Emilio Buono: 10 sandwiches customized according to the creativity and style of the restaurateur, one for each Bresaola RistoBike, which will be sold in a personalized ‘Destinazione ‘Bresaola pack ‘. The 10 bike itineraries in Valtellina with stops for a bresaola sandwich tell why this area is the best you can look for for quality cycling tourism, away from the usual circuits and the countryside will be active in the area from June to September.

10 bike itineraries in Valtellina with a stop for a bresaola sandwich

The mini-guide, which will have an online version with a dedicated landing page on the Consortium website, will be distributed in 8,000 copies at the main tourist info points, present throughout the territory, which belong to Valtellina Turismo, and at the 10 Bresaola Countryside RistoBike.

1. MADESIMO ANDOSSI RING: AN ENCHANTING PLATEAU VIEW OF THE LAKE

The itinerary winds for 21 km on beautiful white dirt roads in a loop on the Andossi plateau, starting and finishing in Madesimo. The panorama is beautiful, with magnificent views of the peaks of the Spluga Valley: the Stella, Groppera, Emet, Suretta, Tambò, Ferrè and Quadro peaks. The return to the village will give us the opportunity to taste an excellent sandwich specially designed in the renowned DallAle Bistrot in the center of Madesimo.

DALLALE BISTROT: the best sandwiches in Madesimo and its surroundings, with excellent ingredients and attentive service

Via Antonio De Giacomi, 5 23024 – Madesimo (SO)

THE SANDWICH: five grain bread, Bresaola della Valtellina PGI, Sardinian pecorino cheese, cherry tomatoes, Bistrot sauce

2. VALCHIAVENNA CYCLE PATH: IN THE HEART OF THE CROTTI OF PRATOGIANO

The Valchiavenna cycle path (3rd prize of the Italian Green Road Awards 2022) is a valley floor route that starts from Colico and reaches the border with Switzerland. 40 km long, it allows you to go up the valley and reach Chiavenna, famous for its crotti, typical taverns where you can taste traditional local dishes. For a mid-way break, Il Locale Risto-crotto-bar is excellent for a snack based on Bresaola della Valtellina PGI.

THE RESTAURANT-CROTTO-BAR LOCAL: Destination of ancient gastronomic tradition inside an ancient Crotto.

Viale Pratogiano, 16b 23022 – Chiavenna (SO)

THE SANDWICH: Polenta flour focaccia with Bresaola della Valtellina mousse, artichoke and almond pesto, crunchy Bitto wafer, confit cardoncelli.

TO KNOW MORE: The Valchiavenna cycle path, the beautiful bike itinerary from Lake Como to the Alps

3. VALTELLINA PATH FROM COLICO TO MORBEGNO: ON THE TRAILS OF THE HISTORICAL GANDA BRIDGE

The Sentiero Valtellina is a 114 km cycle-pedestrian path that starts from Lake Como (Colico) and climbs the valley floor alongside the Adda river to end the race in Alta Valtellina, in Bormio. It is a long and flat cycle path, surrounded by greenery and embraced by the Rhaetian Alps with the characteristic terraced vineyards and the Orobie Alps, ideal for families and largely dedicated only to bicycles. The whole route will give us the opportunity to discover, at a “slow” pace, many small villages and scenic and natural beauties of the Valtellina. The advice for an excellent break is Eden the Pizza Restaurant in Cosio Valtellino, where you can taste, among others, an excellent dish with the delicious Bresaola della Valtellina IGP.

EDEN THE PIZZA RESTAURANT Always high quality products, with unique proposals.

Via Bernasconi, 60 – 23013 Cosio Valtellino, hamlet Regoledo (SO) ù

THE SANDWICH Disc of leavened dough, light, thin and crunchy closed as if to form two lips, filled with Bresaola della Valtellina, fiordilatte, iceberg lettuce, Greek yoghurt.

4. CYCLE TOUR TOWARDS VAL TARTANO: A BRIDGE IN THE SKY AMONG THE HIGHEST IN EUROPE

The cycle tour towards Val Tartano is a beautiful itinerary, which due to its length and difference in altitude requires a medium level of training or, at least, an e-bike. It allows you to admire one of the wonders of the Lower Valtellina: the Tibetan bridge that connects Campo Tartano and Frasnino through a 234-metre-long route located 140 meters above the Tartano stream. The Albergo Ristorante Vallunga is ideal for refreshment with an excellent sandwich made with Bresaola della Valtellina PGI.

HOTEL RESTAURANT VALLUNGA: Tradition and local gastronomy in the heart of Valtellina

Via Roma, 12 23010 – Tartano (SO)

THE SANDWICH Rye bread, Bresaola from Valtellina, semi-fat cheese from Val Tartano, mayonnaise, songino.

5. VALTELLINA PATH FROM ARDENNO TO SONDRIO: INSIDE THE SCARPATETTI CELLARS

The second section of the Sentiero Valtellina, 22 km long, leads from the locality of Chiosco del Ponte in the Municipality of Ardenno up to Sondrio. It allows cyclists to enjoy the scenery of the valley floor near the Adda river, with some angles and glimpses that are probably new even for good connoisseurs of Valtellina. A very nice point to visit is Scarpatetti, the oldest part of Sondrio and home to wine cellars that have made the area famous. The advice for an excellent meal is at the Cafè Felix in the center of Sondrio, with a good sandwich with Bresaola della Valtellina IGP.

CAFÈ FELIX: An unrepeatable sensory journey through which the territory is told.

Piazza Giuseppe Garibaldi, 19 23100 – Sondrio

THE SANDWICH: Sandwich with Bresaola della Valtellina, Valtellina Casera aged 300 days, lime mayonnaise and snow peas.

6. TOUR THROUGH THE VILLAGES OF VALMALENCO: PIZZO SCALINO, THE PYRAMID OF THE VALLEY

With its myriad refuges and panoramic views, with majestic glaciers and enchanting alpine lakes, Valmalenco gives us a unique, direct and pure contact with the best of the mountains. At the end of the route, we point out the beautiful panoramic path over the valley, up to the hamlet of Sant’ Elisabetta. Maybe after stopping at the Zenith Centro della Montagna to recover our energy thanks to an excellent sandwich with Bresaola della Valtellina PGI.

ZENITH CENTER OF THE MOUNTAIN: Many ideas and proposals that give the tourist (and not only) something extra. Via Ezio Vanoni, 38 23020 – Caspoggio (SO)

THE SANDWICH: Rye bread, Bresaola della Valtellina, flaked parmesan cheese, extra virgin olive oil.

7. CYCLING TOURING VALTELLINA PATH FROM SONDRIO TO TIRANO: FIELDS AND TERRACED VINEYARDS

The section of the Sentiero Valtellina that connects Sondrio to Tirano, more than 30 km long, runs alongside the Adda river. Without particular difficulties and suitable for any type of cyclist, it allows you to admire a territory where man’s tenacity and nature’s generosity meet. The advice is to stop at the Moro Burger to replenish your energy with an excellent sandwich made with Bresaola della Valtellina PGI.

MORO BURGER: Excellent sandwiches for a quick and quality lunch or dinner.

Stations Square, 4 23037 – Tirano (SO)

THE SANDWICH: Milk bread, Bresaola della Valtellina, salad, burrata.

8. VALTELLINA PATH FROM TIRANO TO GROSIO: AN ANCIENT HISTORY AMONG ROCKET ENGRAVINGS AND CASTLES

The stretch from Tirano to Grosio, just over 15 km long and accessible to everyone, from children to expert cyclists, allows cyclists to encounter a series of historical, cultural and landscape treasures: from the Sanctuary of the Madonna of Tirano, the initial tour, at the Park of Rock Engravings in Grosio. At the end of the visit, you can replenish your energies at the Jim Hotel Sassella restaurant where you can eat, among the many local and traditional dishes, even an excellent sandwich with the delicious Bresaola della Valtellina IGP.

JIM HOTEL SASSELLA RESTAURANT: Dishes skilfully prepared in full Valtellina style.

Via Roma, 2 23033 – Grosio (SO) T +39 0342 847272

THE SANDWICH Rye bread, Bresaola della Valtellina, Bitto cream flavored with pestèda grosina, salad from our garden.

9. FRODOLFO PATH AND VIOLA PATH DIRECTION OF PLANECC: IN THE BEAUTY OF BORMIO

We are in Bormio, a renowned summer and winter tourist resort in the Stelvio National Park. On this tour we will travel along the cycle/pedestrian path that will allow us to pedal in peace. At the Bistrot Bormio Terme it will finally be possible to enjoy a restorative meal with Bresaola della Valtellina PGI.

THE BORMIO TERME BISTROT: Many delicious opportunities with a view of the Bormio mountains.

Via Stelvio, 14 23032 – Bormio (SO)

THE SANDWICH Rye bread, Bresaola della Valtellina, avocado cream, Scimudin, fresh tomato, rocket.

10. TOUR TO THE LAKES OF CANCANO: TWO MIRRORS OF TURQUOISE WATER AT 1,950 METERS

The Cancano and San Giacomo di Fraele lakes are two artificial basins located at almost two thousand meters above sea level in the Fraele Valley, in the Stelvio National Park, not very far from Livigno and Bormio. Two splendid stretches of water that never cease to enchant tourists. For a recharge of energy along the way, we recommend the Monte Scale restaurant

RISTORO MONTE SCALE: The point of arrival to taste the typical dishes of these alpine valleys

Locality Cancano 23038 – Valdidendro (SO)

THE SANDWICH: White ciabatta, Bresaola della Valtellina, Scimudin, rocket pesto

