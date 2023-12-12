Home » 10,000 steps a day: don’t have time? Here’s the solution
Sports

10,000 steps a day: don’t have time? Here’s the solution

by admin
10,000 steps a day: don’t have time? Here’s the solution

Having a goal is undoubtedly motivating. On one condition though, or rather two. That it is achievable, i.e. within the reach of our abilities, and feasible, i.e. in line with the times of our daily lives.

An example? The steps to take every day to feel good. The guidelines recommend us to accumulate 10 thousand. Let’s face it: they are not always achievable. The good news, however, is that there are also lower goals that still bring benefits.

If 10,000 steps is the ultimate goal, 9,000 steps (8,763) per day are also an optimal goal. And if you can’t reach them there’s no problem: even 7 thousand steps (7126) bring their advantages. The minimum? 2500-2700 per day*.

In short, there are no excuses. To feel good you need to move, above all interrupting long periods of sedentary lifestyle. Walk? It’s the most natural movement there is.

* Stens N.A. et al. Relationship of Daily Step Counts to All-Cause Mortality and Cardiovascular Events. Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Vol. 82, issue 15, pp 1483-1494, 2023.

Photo: Marta Baffi

The post 10,000 steps a day: don’t have time? Here is the solution first appeared on Sporteat.

See also  Running or walking? the differences to lose weight and get back in shape

You may also like

CBA regular season: Beijing Enterprises beats Fujian Xunxing...

VTCs mobilize to denounce their working conditions during...

Miguel Layún and FC Juárez exchange controversial messages

What to bet on today? Sports calendar and...

The volleyball players of České Budějovice lost to...

Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 Draw: This is how...

VIDEO. Draymond Green goes crazy again and delivers...

Bayern Munich or a Spanish club as probable...

Champions League: Paris Pinduotte joins hands to qualify,...

Champions League: PSG saves itself to the round...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy