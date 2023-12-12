10,000 steps a day: don’t have time? Here’s the solution

Having a goal is undoubtedly motivating. On one condition though, or rather two. That it is achievable, i.e. within the reach of our abilities, and feasible, i.e. in line with the times of our daily lives.

An example? The steps to take every day to feel good. The guidelines recommend us to accumulate 10 thousand. Let’s face it: they are not always achievable. The good news, however, is that there are also lower goals that still bring benefits.

If 10,000 steps is the ultimate goal, 9,000 steps (8,763) per day are also an optimal goal. And if you can’t reach them there’s no problem: even 7 thousand steps (7126) bring their advantages. The minimum? 2500-2700 per day*.

In short, there are no excuses. To feel good you need to move, above all interrupting long periods of sedentary lifestyle. Walk? It’s the most natural movement there is.

* Stens N.A. et al. Relationship of Daily Step Counts to All-Cause Mortality and Cardiovascular Events. Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Vol. 82, issue 15, pp 1483-1494, 2023.

Photo: Marta Baffi

