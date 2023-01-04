Home Sports 111:100 defeated Beijing Beikong Fujian Xunxing to end eight-game losing streak- Culture and Education- Southeast Net
Southeast Net, January 4th (Fujian Daily reporter Xiao Rong) In the first game of 2023, Fujian Xunxing ended its eight-game losing streak-on the 2nd, in the 21st round of the CBA League, Fujian Xunxing fell behind in the first quarter. Under the circumstances, they defeated the Beijing Beikong team 111:100, giving their opponents a five-game losing streak.

The last time the two sides played against each other, the North Control team won by 24 points. Before the game, Beijing Enterprises officially announced that the head coach Marbury returned to Beijing due to personal reasons, and Zhang Jinsong will also serve as the acting head coach. However, the coaching change did not bring much-needed victory to Beijing Enterprises.

In the first quarter of the game, Fujian Xunxing failed to attack consecutively at the start. Beijing Enterprises once widened the point difference to 8 points and entered the second quarter with a 32:25 lead. However, in the next three quarters, Fujian Xunxing gradually caught up with the score relying on the performance of foreign aid Adams and Chen Linjian, and used oppressive defense to make opponents make frequent mistakes. Especially after the double foreign aid combination was offered in the third quarter, the balance of victory began to gradually tilt towards the Fujian team. In the final quarter, the Fujian team once extended its lead to 17 points and finally won.

In this game, three players from the Fujian team scored in double figures, among which Adams scored a game-high 36 points and contributed 9 rebounds and 6 assists; Chen Linjian made 4 of 8 three-pointers and scored a total of 28 points; Foreign aid Meck scored 23 points and 9 rebounds.

See also  Guizhou Soul Fan League 3-0 Fudian 98 Li Jun staged a hat-trick_TOM Sports

For this long-lost victory, Fujian team coach Zhu Shilong said that defense is the biggest contributor to the team’s victory, “especially every player has made great efforts in defense.” In the whole game, the Fujian team grabbed 21 offensive rebounds, 15 more than the opponent; also relying on tough defense, they forced the opponent to make 25 turnovers.

However, after 21 rounds, the Fujian Xunxing team only won 3 games, with a 14.3% winning rate ranking second to last in the league. On the 4th, the Fujian team will challenge Liaoning Bengang, which is currently ranked third in the league.

