125 naked, classic and electric bikes: here are 13 models for sixteen year olds at full throttle

125 naked, classic and electric bikes: here are 13 models for sixteen year olds at full throttle

The golden age of road 125s is now over and, regardless of whether they are two or four strokes, the attention of young bikers has shifted to eighth of a liter without fairings, whether they are sport naked or classic more or less modern. The market was therefore filled with models for all tastes and budgets, to make sixteen year olds dream in search of the first real bike to show at school or on the mountain passes on Sundays. We have selected 13 bikes available today on the price lists of the new one, including an electric one. In strict alphabetical order they are: Aprilia Tuono 125, Benelli Leoncino 125, Brixton Sunray 125, FB Mondial Piega 125, Honda CB125F, Husqvarna Svartpilen 125, Kawasaki Z125, Keeway Rkf 125, Ktm Duke 125, Mash Seventy 125, SuperSoco TCMax, Suzuki Gsx -S125, Yamaha MT-125.

