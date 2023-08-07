144 Young Football Players Face Off in 2023 “Shanhai Cup” Cross-Strait Youth Football Invitational Tournament

144 young football players from both sides of the strait fought fiercely on Gulangyu Island

2023 “Shanhai Cup” Cross-Strait Youth Football Invitational Tournament kicks off

Southeast Net News, August 7th (Straits Herald Trainee Reporter Yu Shulin/Picture) Let’s run, boy! On August 6, the 2023 “Shanhai Cup” Cross-Strait Youth Football Invitational Tournament kicked off in Gulangyu Island, Xiamen. 144 teenagers from Southwest Guizhou, Kinmen, and Xiamen gathered at the century-old John Ma Football Stadium on Gulangyu Island to participate in this invitational tournament.

In order to further strengthen cross-strait and mountain-sea youth sports exchanges and cooperation, and stimulate youth interest and enthusiasm for football, the event is scheduled to be held from August 5th to 8th. The theme of the football match is “Children’s Hearts on both sides of the Taiwan Strait”. Skills, grow together.

A total of 8 teams participated in the opening ceremony, including 2 teams from Qianxinan, 2 teams from Kinmen, and 4 teams from Xiamen. “It’s my first time to come to Xiamen, and I feel very beautiful.” Xu Tianyu, a kid from Jinmen, praised in an interview with a reporter from the Herald before the game. He was deeply impressed by the large number of stadiums in Xiamen. After playing football for nine years, this is the first time he came to Xiamen to participate in a game. Xu Tianyu expressed a little nervousness and hoped to score at least three goals in this game.

After the opening match, young athletes from both sides of the strait gathered together, presented souvenirs to each other, and clapped and hugged each other for a group photo.

In addition to intense competitions, the organizers also organized themed visits, fellowship, and study activities for the young players to further promote the integration and development of cross-strait youth and enhance the friendship between compatriots.

Related News:

Using football as a medium for cross-strait teenagers to study in Haicang

Southeast Net, August 7th (Strait Herald reporter Xu Yinyin) On the afternoon of August 5th, the 2023 Cross-Strait (Xiamen Haicang) Youth Sports Research Summer Camp officially opened at the Xiamen Cangjiang Research Base. The event was co-sponsored by the Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao Affairs Office of the People’s Government of Haicang District, the Education Bureau of Haicang District, and the Culture and Tourism Bureau of Haicang District. About 80 guests from both sides of the Taiwan Strait participated in the event.

In order to further strengthen cross-strait youth exchanges, this event uses football as a medium to build an interactive platform for cross-strait youth exchanges through various forms such as “cultural research + football competition + competition exchanges”.

It is understood that nearly 30 Taiwanese teenagers participated in this study summer camp, most of them came to the mainland for the first time, and they were very happy during the visit. During the six-day, five-night summer camp, in addition to participating in football training and friendly football matches, teenagers from both sides of the Taiwan Strait will also visit Qingjiao Tzu Chi Ancestral Palace, Kaitai Cultural Park, Cross-Strait Traditional Chinese Medicine Museum, and other attractions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

