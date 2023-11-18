16th World Wushu Championship: A Grand Display of Martial Arts in Texas

The 16th World Wushu Championship opens grandly

Workers’ Daily Client, November 17th (Workers’ Daily-China Industry Network reporter Zhu Yanan) On the evening of November 16th local time, the 16th “Hengyuanxiang” World Wushu Championships grandly opened in Texas, USA. After four years, fighting martial artists from all over the world gathered together again to share the charm of martial arts.

Gao Zhidan, the newly elected president of the International Wushu Federation, attended the opening ceremony and announced the opening of this World Wushu Championships. The opening ceremony is mainly divided into two parts: opening ceremony and cultural and sports performance. At the opening ceremony, Wu Tinggui, chairman of the Organizing Committee of the 16th World Wushu Championships, delivered a speech on behalf of the event organizer, and Greg Jackson, director of the Fort Worth International Sister Cities Association, delivered a speech on behalf of the host city. Sharif Mustafa, Vice Chairman of the International Wushu Federation, Liu Ruiqi, Honorary Vice Chairman, and Zhang Qiuping, Secretary General of the International Wushu Federation, attended the opening ceremony.

Chen Zhongwei, chairman and general manager of Hengyuanxiang Group, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony on behalf of the title sponsor of the event. He first wished the World Wushu Championship a smooth success and reviewed the close relationship between Hengyuanxiang and Wushu over the years. As the sponsor of this Wushu Championship, Hengyuanxiang has always been equally enthusiastic about the development of global Wushu. After signing a contract to become a global partner of the International Wushu Federation in 2012, it has continued to increase its efforts to empower the culture and brand development of martial arts, focusing on the exploration and research of martial arts culture, philosophy, art, life and sports, and building a bridge between martial arts and other fields. A platform for dialogue and exchange to contribute to the progress of martial arts. In the future, Hengyuanxiang will continue to promote the concept and spirit of martial arts. Finally, he wished the 16th Hengyuanxiang World Wushu Championships a complete success.

Subsequently, a cultural and sports performance integrating martial arts and local culture kicked off. World Tai Chi champions Chen Sitan, Gao Jiamin, and Zou Yunjian led more than 130 American Tai Chi enthusiasts of all ethnic groups to perform a 24-position Tai Chi performance that combined strength and softness, demonstrating the vigorous development of American martial arts. Athletes from the U.S. National Wushu Team, Texas State, and China’s Yunnan Wushu Team also presented unique martial arts performances.

This World Championships is divided into two categories: Wushu Routine and Wushu Sanda. A total of 40 gold medals will be produced. Among them, the Routine competition has 22 events for men and women, and the Sanda competition has 18 kg categories for men and women. In particular, this year’s World Championships has a new martial arts routine for men and women in creative and difficult skill performance projects.

The World Wushu Championships, held every two years, are hosted by the International Wushu Federation and are the highest-level world-class events in Wushu. This is the first time that the World Wushu Championships have returned to the United States after nearly 30 years since it was held in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1995. It brings together the world‘s top athletes from Asia, Europe, Africa, Pan America and Oceania for peak martial arts duels and exchanges.

Martial arts originates from China and belongs to the world. As the sponsor of this World Wushu Championship, Hengyuanxiang brought a special gift: the “Blue Hat Flower” crocheted using intangible cultural heritage techniques, which was combined with the state flower of Texas, where the event was held, using techniques from China. Made. This “blue hat flower” that “never fades” expresses blessings from the East. Chen Zhongwei, chairman and general manager of Hengyuanxiang Group, presented it to Greg Jackson, chairman of the Fort Worth International Sister Cities Association. The design of the “Blue Hat Flower” is inspired by the “Never Fading Olympic Flower” bouquet for the Beijing Winter Olympics, and is extended from it. It aims to use martial arts as a carrier to spread Chinese culture wider and further. Drive more people around the world to practice martial arts and keep fit.

Picture source: Photo provided by the organizing committee