Status: 04/14/2023 8:23 p.m

The first division dreams of 1. FC Heidenheim are becoming more and more realistic: the Ostwuerttembergers won 3-0 (3-0) in Hanover on Friday evening (04/14/23) and remain in the top group in league two.

FCH overtook Hamburger SV in the table for at least a day and moved up to second place behind Darmstadt 98. The Hanseatic League will take on 1. FC Kaiserslautern on Saturday evening.

Three guest goals before the break

Jan-Niklas Beste gave the guests the lead with a technically demanding dropkick from the edge of the box (31′), a little later Tim Kleindienst gave Ron-Robert Zieler no chance with a counterattack with a lob (35′). Before the break, Denis Thomalla (45 + 4) headed a cross from Beste.

Maximilian Beier missed Hanover’s best chance when he weakly shot a penalty kick to the bottom left corner after Mainka had fouled Nielsen and Kevin Müller also quickly saved the shot (82′).

Hannover slipped to eleventh place in midfield and has a seven-point lead over the relegation place with six games left this season.

Hanover in Bielefeld, Heidenheim against Kiel

On Matchday 29, Hannover 96 is a guest in Bielefeld (Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 1 p.m.). Heidenheim welcomes Holstein Kiel a day later (1:30 p.m.).